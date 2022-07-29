NieR: Automata ‘secret church’ discovery revealed to be a detailed mod

A new phenomenon has completely gripped the Nier: Automata community and the mysterious Reddit user sadfutago is in the driver’s seat, posting new screenshots and videos of the game’s apparently never-seen-before “secret church” which only sadfutago has been able to access so far.

The Reddit user went on to post in-game pictures of an unknown door that leads to the secret church, gameplay of battles inside the church, as well as a secret boss, leading to conspiracy theories from the community.

Earlier today, however, sadfutago updated their Reddit profile with a link to their Twitch account, going live on the streaming platform to broadcast footage of themselves playing through an entire scenario taking place in the secret church area, going on to thank the modders for their work and the community for the hype they generated.

So no, the “secret church” was not an easter egg added in by the developers, and yes, the rumors of this whole thing being a fun little experiment by very talented modders turned out to actually be true.