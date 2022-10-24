A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023

Fallout 4 is receiving a next-gen update in 2023, making it the perfect time to dive back into the Commonwealth for an improved experience.

We’re coming up on the end of the month-long Fallout 25th-anniversary celebration, but fans can expect a few more exciting updates before it’s over. The latest Bethesda blog post highlights some of the events and features coming in the next couple of weeks, including the festive updates to Fallout 76 and new bundles. But one update fans might’ve not expected is an update to Fallout 4 for next-gen consoles and PC.

Fallout 4 will receive a free update on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC systems in 2023, according to the blog post. The update will include new performance modes for increased frame rates, bug fixes, quality features for 4K gameplay, and new Creation Club content.

Fallout 4 was initially released in 2015 and has received numerous updates and new content throughout the last few years. The game allows players to explore the devastated wasteland full of deadly enemies and foes as they try to find their missing child and avenge their spouse. New fans looking to play the game or veterans looking for an excuse to jump back in can expect an updated and improved experience for next-gen consoles in 2023.

It is unclear exactly when the update will be released next year, but fans can rest easy knowing it’s in the pipeline.