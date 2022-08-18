Gearbox’s upcoming Tales from the Borderlands sequel, New Tales from the Borderlands, is set to drop later this year and now thanks to a juicy retailer leak, fans have a date to put in the calendars.

New Tales from the Borderlands is currently slated to release on Friday, Oct. 21, according to an early store upload from Amazon this week.

The retailer’s leak also shared that the game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Image via 2K Games

The mistake spread across Twitter like wildfire as Borderlands fans shared the game title along with the game’s box art.

The leaked game description read: “Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives.

“Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you!

“Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top! It’s time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed.”

All the leaked New Tales from the Borderlands listings have since been deleted.

Originally developed by Telltale Games, the Tales from the Borderlands episodic story-based game turned heads in its release, with the fable being based on the widely renowned Borderlands games.

Gearbox announced the potential for the sequel to Tales from the Borderlands with their acquisition of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands support studio Lost Boys Interactive earlier this year.

The previous Borderlands games cultivated a mass following amongst players and streamers, the original game of the series, released in late Aug. 2009, sold two million units within the first three months.

Later sequels continued that success, selling countless copies worldwide.