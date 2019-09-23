Borderlands 3 trolls summit1g with Molotov Easter egg

Jaryd “summit1g” Lazar is the latest streamer to make it into Borderlands 3 through an Easter egg reference—but it’s not as flattering as you may think.

One player tweeted about the Easter egg today after he found a Molotov grenade in his backpack when he loaded into Gearbox’s first-person shooter. The item pokes fun at summit1g, referring to one of the most embarrassing moments of his professional Counter Strike: Global Offensive career.

Smart on Twitter @summit1g LOL It literally explodes on yourself as soon as you throw it #Borderlands3 https://t.co/oyMzFB197F

The “Burning Summit” grenade explodes immediately when thrown, lighting the user on fire. The item even references the streamer’s catchphrase, asking for “some 1G’s in the chat.”

Borderlands 3 developers added the item to allude to summit1g’s heartbreaking, yet hilarious, loss in a professional CS:GO match.

The streamer, who was playing for Splyce, killed his opponent in a one-vs-one situation, but then walked into his Molotov’s fire before he could defuse the bomb. This led to Splyce losing the round against CLG.

From that day on, killing yourself with a Molotov became known as “pulling a summit.”

The reference was recently used by Tyler “Ninja” Blevins who accidentally killed himself with a Molotov while playing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta. The streamer responded to his misplay by screaming “Summit.”

Summit1g acknowledged the Easter egg on his Twitter, unwilling to accept that Gearbox’s reference really exists.

summit1g on Twitter Is this real? No chance right? https://t.co/p0TKXCXkCQ

Summit1g isn’t the only streamer to make it into Borderlands 3, though. Popular online personality Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm has an Easter egg in the FPS with an in-game item that references his catch phrase, “Violence. Speed. Momentum.”

With all the allusions to streamer culture, it seems like Gearbox wants to keep the memes coming in Borderlands 3.