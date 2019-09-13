DrDisrespect is now Borderlands canon thanks to easter egg

Twitch’s very own Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm found his way into Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 thanks to an in-game item referencing his inspiring catch phrase.

“Best mod in #Borderlands3,” Doc tweeted a few hours after the highly-anticipated title was released to the public.

Gearbox’s official Twitter account responded with an eye emoji, all but confirming the Forceful Disruptor item is indeed an easter egg referencing the self-proclaimed two-time Blockbuster video game champion.

The Forceful Disruptor is a blue-rarity mod for the operative class that gives a boost of, “+1 violent violence, +1 violent speed, +1 violent momentum,” as well as +17% grenade radius.

The Doc’s catch phrase of “Violence. Speed. Momentum,” is used as a rallying cry on his streams to get the adrenaline pumping through the chat room in anticipation of him going off and having an incredible game of PUBG, Apex Legends, or any other battle royale.