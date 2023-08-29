Microsoft axes $1 Xbox Game Pass trial just days out from Starfield launch

Microsoft has pulled the plug on its mega-cheap Xbox Game Pass two-week trial, angering fans who were eager to capitalize on the offer for this week’s hotly-anticipated launch of Bethesda’s Starfield.

Many awoke on Aug. 29 to find the $1, 14-day trial option gone from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass page, with Polish news site XGP initially reporting its disappearance in the evening of Aug. 28. Word quickly spread with many left unsurprised but disappointed at Microsoft’s decision.

It’s far from the first time Microsoft has altered or outright removed the offer from the Game Pass. After scoring a huge win to close out 2022 with the addition of the Riot Games catalog, March 2023’s change saw the 30-day trial removed just before the launch of Redfall, with the company saying it was “evaluating different marketing promotions for new members.”

How the Xbox Game Pass subscription options look today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The offer returned in July but was subsequently halved to just 14 days as opposed to a full month. Nevertheless, players could get their hands on one of the widest ranges of games through the subscription, and with Starfield approaching many were keen to try the game for $1 before committing beyond two weeks.

Alas, this option is no longer on the table. Now, those wishing to play Starfield or Microsoft’s library of titles will need to fork out extra dosh for a full month’s subscription. Still, at just $9.99 for PC and $10.99 for Xbox users, it’s not a bad deal at all.

In the waves of negative responses to the decision, many pointed out just how much players receive access to for a single month’s subscription, which can be canceled immediately to avoid further charges.

Ultimately, however, players saw this coming from a mile away. One player summed up Microsoft’s removed subscription as “too good to be true,” pointing out the company was probably “tired of people paying $1 to play a game then ditching the subscription.”

Others were quick to mention the myriad of alternatives to the now-defunct offer, such as monthly trial codes through Microsoft Rewards or the Xbox App. It might be worth checking your account to see if such an offer exists to you that you didn’t know about.

As for Starfield, players can get their hands on it through one of the aforementioned Game Pass subscriptions or pick it up at full price for $70, with the game launching on Sept. 6.

