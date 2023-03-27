Microsoft axes the best Xbox Game Pass deal after years of success

After being heralded as the best entry point for players to Microsoft’s Game Pass ecosystem, the company is taking it down and is thinking of other ways to promote the subscription instead.

The $1 Game Pass tier is considered by many as one of the best deals in the market right now as it lets you try out games that are included in the game pass for only a dollar. Of course, after a month, the full price of whichever plan you want will kick in and this tier is only there to entice you and show you the vast library of Game Pass.

The head of communications at Xbox said in a statement to The Verge last night that the company’s evaluating different marketing promotions for new subscribers in the future.

This means that Xbox is likely looking for ways to entice customers with a new deal. Seeing that the plan it currently has is probably one of the best in the business, it’s going to be interesting to see what Microsoft’s next move will be.

Now that the news is out, players are looking toward the rumored family plan that Microsoft has been testing in countries such as Ireland and Colombia. Players are also looking at a cheaper annual plan.

As of now, the reception to this news is pretty mixed. The players who liked the low barrier of entry are disappointed as it can be quite hard to recommend the plan as a free trial. While there are some that are looking forward to Microsoft’s next step and how the company is going to drive traffic to its subscription plan.