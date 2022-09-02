Could be a good value for the right group.

The Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan has been officially revealed by Microsoft, following an earlier leak. Similar to other subscription models such as Netflix, the Friends and Family Plan allows the creation of up to five accounts that can all share the benefits of Game Pass Ultimate.

Accounts on the Friends and Family Plan will have all Game Pass Ultimate benefits: access to the full library on PC and Xbox, day one releases, EA Play membership access, exclusive discounts, and free in-game perks. And all five accounts can play on Xbox or PC together or separately at the same time.

Interested? Here are all the details and information you’ll need to know about the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan.

How does the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan work?

Up to five accounts can share a single Friends and Family Plan. Because each player uses their own account and Xbox profile, each player will have their own tracked achievements and personalized recommendations.

The Friends and Family Plan will have a primary account holder, determined by whoever sets up the account. The primary account holder is responsible for monthly payments and adding/removing members from the plan. The primary account holder can be changed in the future.

Other accounts can be added or removed from the Friends and Family Plan settings accessible from the Xbox dashboard. Each Xbox account can only be in one Friends and Family Plan at a time. You can only share a Friends and Family Plan with accounts who are in your own country or region.

Can I get the Friends and Family Plan now?

The Friends and Family Plan is currently in its pilot phase as of Sept. 2 and is only available in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. The monthly cost in each region is 49,900 COP and 21.99 euros, respectively.

What games work best on the Friends and Family Plan?

You and your friends and family members can use your Friends and Family Plan to play a ton of different online multiplayer and online cooperative games together, without everyone needing their own separate Game Pass subscription.

Some ideal games to play together include Among Us, Back 4 Blood, Halo Infinite, Minecraft, No Man’s Sky, Sea of Thieves, among several other multiplayer titles listed in the expansive Game Pass library.