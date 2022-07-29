Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s new ice cream-themed course is coming to Mario Kart Tour on mobile

Nintendo has finally announced a release date of Aug. 4 for the upcoming DLC courses arriving in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The soon-arriving second wave consists of eight courses, similar to the first wave that launched in March.

The majority of the tracks are based around tracks present in previous Mario Kart games, with the exception of one: Sky-High Sundae, an ice cream-themed course.

Another exciting tidbit of news was mentioned in the initial announcement, which was easy to miss. Nintendo has confirmed that the new track will be making its way onto Mario Kart Tour, the 2019 mobile release.

If you’re a hardcore mobile gamer and don’t have access to the Switch version of Mario Kart, let alone the Expansion Pack, you can essentially experience the new track for free in the mobile version of the game.

The two-tour Summertime Celebration event starts in #MarioKartTour! Check the image for more details. pic.twitter.com/EJeQNaGiBf — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 27, 2022

Nintendo has not given out any sort of official release date for the launch of Sky-High Sundae in Mario Kart Tour. As pointed out by GoNintendo, however, there may be hints that the new track could appear in the second part of Mario Kart Tour’s current event.

The second part of the current event, Summertime Celebration, is slated to begin on Aug. 9. With the event being summer-themed, it could be the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to release an ice cream-based track to the mobile title.

The entire contents of the DLC will only be available to Mario Kart 8 on the Switch, however. Several tracks from previous games such as Waluigi Pinball from the DS, Calamari Desert from the N64 version of Mario Kart, and Mushroom Gorge from the Wii.