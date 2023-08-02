LoL, Apex, and Halo devs are teaming up to make a cartoon FPS—and it looks awesome

A team of former employees of some of the biggest companies, including Bungie, Riot Games, Respawn Entertainment, and Epic Games, under the leadership of Nate Mitchell, a co-founder of Oculus, are currently working on an anime and comic-style shooter—and it looks incredible.

Former veterans from some of our favorite developers have joined forces and are working at Mountaintop Studios on a secret project that’s heavily inspired by the visuals found in anime and comics.

Unfortunately, not much is known about this upcoming game other than that it might be a tactical shooter if Mountaintop’s response is anything to go by and that there will be “no NFTs in sight.” So that’s also very promising.

Although the teaser trailer was short, there were snippets of potential maps, characters, and an explosion that might have resulted from an ability or weapon.

There were also four symbols in the video that could represent a couple of things. They might be to differentiate between the various types of characters, like how Apex Legends has the class Recon, or they might symbolize the type of element a character has, like water. But as there wasn’t much to go on, this is purely speculation.

There’s also a section featuring a box that sparks, and if you’ve played Apex, you might find that it resembles the Apex Packs. So, we might also get something similar in this game.

But for now, we can only guess and hope for the best until we get more information, which will hopefully be soon.

