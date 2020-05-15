Every Apex Legends character and their abilities

There are 13 so far, with more to come.

Apex Legends rocketed in popularity quickly after its release in 2019 with players on Xbox One, PS4, and PC having one goal in mind: getting that precious battle royale victory.

Unlike most battle royale games, Apex asks players to choose a character to go into battle with. It’s similar to games like Overwatch with each character, called legends, having their own abilities, strengths, and weaknesses.

There are six free characters that players can choose from, while seven others can be purchased either with in-game currency or your hard-earned cash.

Depending on your playstyle or preferred setup, there’s surely a character that works for you. Take a look at them all below to see which one stands out most.

Bloodhound

Passive: Tracker – See tracks left behind by foes.

Gibraltar

Passive: Gun Shield – Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming enemy fire.

Lifeline

Passive: Combat Medic – Revive knocked down teammates faster, healing items are used 25 percent faster.

Wraith

Passive: Voices from the Void – A voice will warn you when danger approaches.

Pathfinder

Passive: Insider Knowledge – Scan a survey beacon to reveal the ring’s next location.

Bangalore

Passive: Double Time – Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief period of time.

Caustic (Paid)

Passive: Nox Vision – You can see enemies through gas.

Mirage (Paid)

Passive: Now You See Me… – Automatically drop a decoy and cloak for five seconds when knocked down.

Octane (Paid)

Passive: Swift Mend – While not taking damage, Octane restores health over time.

Wattson (Paid)

Passive: Spark of Genius – Ultimate Accelerants fully charge Wattson’s ultimate. Standing near Interception Pylons boosts Wattson’s tactical recharge rate.

Crypto (Paid)

Passive: Neurolink – Crypto and his teammates see what his Surveillance Drone detects up to a 30m distance.

Revenant (Paid)

Passive: Stalker – You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Loba (Paid)