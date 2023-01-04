Job listing suggests that a Bandai Namco game commissioned by Nintendo is in development

A job listing mentioned that Bandai Namco is developing a game that was described as a title “commissioned by Nintendo.”

As seen on Bandai Namco’s recruitment site (translated by Gaming Bolt), the gaming giant is looking for a game designer for a 3D action game commissioned by Nintendo. The listing did not give any further details about the project.

But a particular Bandai Namco title has been rumored last year about its possible remake or remaster. Zippo, a known Nintendo insider, claimed that a remaster of the 2012 3DS shooter title Kid Icarus: Uprising is currently being developed. This was indirectly supported by the game’s director himself, Masahiro Sakurai, who teased that Uprising might have a port for a home console.

“It sure would be nice to play Kid Icarus: Uprising on a home console. I wonder if someone out there will ever port it,” Sakurai said.

This follows Bandai Namco’s announcement in December that its anime-themed MMORPG Blue Protocol will have a global release this year. It will be published by Amazon Games. “We are very pleased to bring Blue Protocol to players all around the world with the help of Amazon Games,” the game’s official website reads.

As for Nintendo, some leaks emerged online last week that showed the rumored special edition of the OLED Nintendo Switch themed around the upcoming Zelda title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo has not commented about the leaks, but the game will be released exclusively for Switch on May 12, 2023.