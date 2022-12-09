Amazon is bringing a long-waited anime MMORPG to the west in 2023

Bandai Namco’s anime-themed MMORPG Blue Protocol, which looks suspiciously like Genshin Impact, is set to release worldwide in 2023.

Blue Protocol, which will have a 2023 spring release in Japan, will also have a global launch through publisher Amazon Games, according to an announcement made at The Game Awards last night. A new trailer was also unveiled, showcasing characters with an anime aesthetic, as well as the MMORPG gameplay the game offers.

“We are very pleased to bring Blue Protocol to players all around the world with the help of Amazon Games,” the game’s official website reads.

Blue Protocol is described as a free-to-play MMORPG resulting from the “creative power” of both Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios.

“We have crafted a world in which you, the protagonist of your own story, can freely express yourself through fully realized customization of both your action skills and appearance,” the game’s official website reads. “Blue Protocol is a grand adventure set in a vast and beautiful world, with online action that we hope you can enjoy with other players throughout the globe. We, along with Amazon Games, promise to deliver the absolute best experience for everyone that has been patiently waiting.”

Blue Protocol will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. A closed beta for the game will take place in the first half of 2023.