Itch.io’s indie bundle raises over $6.3 million for Ukrainian relief efforts

Itch.io’s Bundle for Ukraine has officially ended after raising $6,370,777.22 for the International Medical Corps and Voices of Children to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine as the Russian invasion of the country continues.

The bundle featured just under 1,000 products, worth around $6,500 in total, with several notable titles like CrossCode, Moon Hunters, Baba is You, and Celeste. There were also indie comics, soundtracks, game assets, and other items included.

“The people of Ukraine are under attack,” Itch.io said when the bundle launched. “As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have. That’s why we’ve banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends.”

The bundle was originally organized by Necrosoft Games director Brandon Sheffield and launched on March 8. In just over 16 hours, it had already raised more than $1 million.

The final number. Over $6.3m to split between @IMC_Worldwide and Voices of Children. I'll do a bigger thread tomorrow, but for now, thank you all for contributing to this amazing achievement, and may there soon be peace in Ukraine!!! https://t.co/DFmUzyzvEQ pic.twitter.com/3ZmoPOKUoP — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) March 18, 2022

If you missed your chance to support Itch.io’s Bundle for Ukraine, Humble Bundle just launched its own Stand With Ukraine bundle made up of over 120 games, which features games like Metro Exodus, Back 4 Blood, Slay the Spire, Wargroove, Sunset Overdrive, and more. It has already raised over $1.5 million for its own selection of charities that will also support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.