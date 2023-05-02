Is there co-op progression in Redfall?

One of the main selling points of Redfall has been that players will be able to take on the vampire threat alongside their friends in co-op. However, it’s not as simple as that, with players encountering issues with their progression when playing multiplayer. This has led many to question whether or not you’re able to progress at all while playing co-op.

Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not there is co-op progression in Redfall‘s multiplayer.

How does co-op progression work in Redfall?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is co-op progression in Redfall, but it only applies to the host, with the other players not retaining any of the story’s progress. All players will keep their weapons, experience, and abilities, so your playtime won’t be completely in vain. This does mean that you’ll have to fight any bosses again in your own world, though.

That being said, there have been some issues that we’ve personally experienced where leaving a co-op session will cause the host to reset progress before that point. This can be really frustrating when you have a friend join specifically to take on a boss, only for it to take you back before you beat it and remove any perks you gained.

While this game is admittedly more enjoyable with friends when it works, be wary of these errors before you have a friend join. It’s probably not worth playing the whole campaign together the first time around, but instead helping each other out at tough moments in the campaign.