Is Horizon Call of the Mountain only in VR?

The Horizon franchise is one of the more notable PlayStation-exclusive series. Not anymore, however, since the original game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn released on PC to outstanding success. That is only the story of the first game though since Horizon Forbidden West is still a PlayStation-exclusive title and so is the latest offering, Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the brainchild of Firesprite and Guerilla Games released on Feb. 22. It is a PlayStation-exclusive title as mentioned before, but with a caveat. This title is exclusively only on VR and as such, it is the first title to be launched along with the PlayStation VR2 headset. The game is currently available on the PlayStation Store with two purchase options: You can either buy only the game or a bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain and the PlayStation VR2 headset.

Is Horizon Call exclusive to VR?

Yes, the title is a PlayStation VR2 exclusive title. This is because the game’s features require you to have a PlayStation 5 console, a PlayStation VR2 headset, and a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller to be able to fully play the game since it was designed with VR in mind. The game itself isn’t very long, so it will be a fast-paced, fun experience to play through.

Horizon Call of the Mountain deviates from the original Horizon series by being a spin-off title that does not include fan-favorite Aloy as the main protagonist. Players will play as a new protagonist named Ryas who was a former Shadow Carja Warrior which vastly differs from the plot of the previous games. He embarks on a new task that will take him through a dangerous journey completely separate from what we have seen Aloy going through.

Ryas struggles with his own demons as well, he is constantly haunted by the ghosts of his past. Now that he has been tasked with a new dangerous mission, he has a new purpose in life, one that will grant him freedom if he accomplishes it to the satisfaction of his taskmaster. Just like Aloy, Ryas is a master when it comes to talents such as scouting, climbing, and archery, which is a great thing because his journey will be fraught with peril.

This is what we know about the game’s story and protagonist so far. As we play through the game, more details come to light and you will see many familiar faces, such as Aloy herself. Many new and interesting characters are introduced along the way, making it a treat to play through on the PlayStation VR2.