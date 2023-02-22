Horizon Call of the Mountain is almost here to solve gamers’ hunger for a new Zero Dawn-like adventure.

This particular expedition is almost more immersive due to the use of VR. Players can now scope out the incredibly detailed scenery of a dystopian future as it slowly develops like the grassy moss that envelops the world around you, through the VR lens.

Gamers who were excited to see what Aloy was up to might be disappointed. Instead of playing as Zero Dawn’s protagonist, you’ll be adventuring through the futuristic landscape as Ryas, a former Shadow Carja rebel, instead. This doesn’t mean you won’t see Aloy though—she might pop up later in the story, if you’re lucky.

Ryas is incredibly skilled at archery and climbing, so best believe you’ll be tackling that in your Call of the Mountain playthrough. Don’t let the team down.

How long is Horizon Call of the Mountain?

Image via Guerilla Games

For those of you on a time crunch, you’ll be looking to smash out the game in the speediest fashion possible. The game will take up some time, but it’s definitely speed-runnable. Horizon Call of the Mountain will take a minimum of eight hours to complete, however, you’ll most likely finish it by the 12 hours mark.

The events of Call of the Mountain continue after Aloy’s adventures have come to an end in Forbidden West. Players will take down deadly robotic dinosaurs which ravage the landscape, killing people left, right, and center.

Call of the Mountain’s 12-hour gameplay will likely satisfy you until the Forbidden West DLC arrives on April 19. Then players will get another Aloy experience as she discovers the remains of Hollywood.