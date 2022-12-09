Aloy’s new adventures have been revealed in the DLC trailer for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores at the Game Awards 2022.

The trailer showcased the incredible graphics and beautiful landscape of a regenerating Hollywood, where Aloy’s shown flying around the skies and shores. It seems Aloy has become one with the machines as she soars on the back of a robot-pterodactyl, plummeting toward the ground as she flies between the hills and mountains in Los Angeles.

Burning Shores looks to bring players back to the green-covered continent all in an attempt to tackle the robot-covered landscape of the U.S.

If you’re a fan of battling robots in a post-apocalyptic world, you’re in luck, as Horizon Zero Dawn has you covered.

When does Horizon Zero Dawn: Burning Shores get released?

Image via Guerrilla Games

For those of you waiting on the edge of your seats, you won’t have to be waiting for too long. You might want to play the game from the beginning, just to get back into the game.

Aloy will return to our screens on Apr. 19, 2023, however, there’s not much information to go off with the reveal trailer.

There’s a chance Aloy could delve deeper into her past, uncovering more about her upbringing and her destiny along the way in the Burning Shores DLC.

Unfortunately, for you PlayStation 4 users, this will be a PS5 exclusive, so you might have to upgrade before you get your hands on the DLC.

There’s been a ton of exciting announcements from the Game Awards 2022, with new trailers for heavyweight games like Diablo 4, Death Stranding 2, and much more.