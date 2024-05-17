Cover athletes for EA College Football 25.
Image via EA Sports
Is EA College Football 25 on PC?

Previous titles didn't have a PC version, but times have changed...
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 17, 2024

EA announced that the new EA College Football 25 (previously known as NCAA Football) launches worldwide on July 19, 2024. If you’re wondering about the PC release, you’ve come to the right place.

Is EA College Football 25 coming to PC?

Cover art for the Deluxe Edition of EA College Football 25.
It is only on current-gen consoles for now. Image via EA Sports

No, EA College Football 25 won’t be coming to PC. Like previous NCAA games, it will only be available on current-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S). 

EA Shared Press Release details about the launch of EA College Football 25 and made no mention of a PC release or even a PC port later down the line. While it’s too early to say a PC release won’t happen at all, for now, fans of College Football will have to get the game on Sony’s or Microsoft’s console.

The gaming industry has changed since the last NCAA game came out (NCAA Football 14 launched in 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360), so we’re hoping EA will port EA College Football 25 to EA Play, Epic Games Store, and especially Steam. On that note, a Nintendo Switch version wouldn’t be amiss either. Here’s hoping everyone can enjoy the new College Football game regardless of their chosen platform.

