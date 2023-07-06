Is BattleBit down? How to check BattleBit Remastered server status

BattleBit Remastered, the newest indie hit in town, may be exceptionally well-optimized due to its low-poly build, but it’s not immune to the inevitable server hiccups common among multiplayer games. After all, each of those chaotic matches can host up to 256 players, meaning the servers are definitely not taking it easy.

Thankfully, you can find out whether the game’s servers are down, saving you the trouble of trying out a bunch of connection-fixing workarounds to reach a conclusion.

How to check Battlebit Remastered’s server status?

Those looking for a dedicated server page will be disappointed as Developer SgtOkiDoki doesn’t host one—yet. So, you’ll have to perform a bit of an investigation.

If you’re unable to launch Battlebit Remastered, having trouble logging in, or are facing an annoying error code, begin by checking out BattleBit’s Twitter page to find out about any ongoing issues the developers may have acknowledged.

Don’t worry if there aren’t any updates of such kind; it’s possible that the server outage kicked off recently and is yet to reach the developers’ ears. In this case, you can request your friends—who also play Battlebit Remastered—to check if they can launch or play it. If they’re facing the same hiccup or error code, it’s likely that there’s an issue with the netcode, causing the servers to falter.

There’s nothing you can do to fix an internal problem; you’ll just have to wait until SgtOkiDoki patches it. The game is currently in the early-access stage, so the chances of running into server-related errors are also high.

Be that as it may, if the issue is limited to just your system and there’s no mention of an ongoing server outage affecting Battlebit Remastered anywhere, network hiccups on your side may also be at fault.

How to fix a network connection problem in Battlebit Remastered?

Connection issues are probably the most common reason behind video games acting out; gamers from across the world fall prey to such annoying issues regularly. It can be a bit hectic to detangle a network problem, but there’s not much choice for those affected.

Inside of a BattleBit Helicopter. Image via Steam/SgtOkiDoki.

So, without further ado, let’s fix your internet and get you back to Battlebit Remastered as soon as possible.

Restart your PC.

To begin with, try rebooting the system, which may help flush out any minor interferences related to the system’s software.

Using Wi-Fi? Your router may require a refresh.

Try restarting your router and modem; it may seem like a mere fix, but a simple reboot has been known to work miracles for network issues. Switch off the power source and let the devices be for a minute or two before enabling them again.

An ethernet connection is more stable than Wi-Fi.

Try a ping test on the internet. Is it fluctuating too much? If yes, it’s probably time to switch to a direct ethernet connection. Wireless connections can be notoriously glitchy at times.

Also, if you’re connected to a Virtual Private Network (VPN), try disabling it and check if the issue persists. You can also try connecting to a different Domain Name Server (DNS); we recommend Google’s gaming-friendly Public DNS.

Check if there’s an update.

You may have missed out on a hotfix patch if you don’t have automatic updates enabled. Open up Steam and check if there’s an update for the game; download it if there’s any.

Allow BattleBit Remastered through the system’s firewall

Anti-virus programs and Windows’ in-built Defender can get in the way of your gaming session. If you use Windows Defender, open the Windows Security app and navigate to Firewall & network protection > Allow an app through firewall. Here, make sure the game’s .exe file is allowed to bypass the firewall.

If you use a third-party anti-virus tool, fidget with the program’s settings to check if the game is being blocked by it.

Bad internet? Call up your ISP.

Check if other games are loading up on your system. A minor internet test can also reveal the limitations of your internet connection. If the quality of your network seems poor, ask your Internet Service Provider for help.

If none of the workarounds help your situation, you can contact the officials regarding the problem via BattleBit Remastered’s Discord or post your complaint on Reddit for community suggestions.

