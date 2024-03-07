Category:
How to use Random Word Generator for Infinite Craft to spice up the challenge

Add some randomness to your infinite journey.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Mar 7, 2024 09:03 am
Infinite Craft lets you generate almost anything you can think of. So, if you have already managed to generate the basics and are wondering what to discover next, it’s time to challenge yourself and your friends with words generated using a Random Word Generator tool. 

Here’s everything you need to know about using the Random Word Generator for Infinite Craft to double the fun.

Random Word Generator for Infinite Craft: How to use

There are plenty of free-to-use online tools that let you randomly generate words, but I suggest using the following for Infinite Craft

  1. Random Word Generator
  2. The Game Gal
  3. Random Lists

Needless to say, the best one here is the first option: Random Word Generator. It lets you choose a number of factors before generating words, including the first and last letter of the word and number of syllables. Below is a screenshot of all the options you get for generating a word via Random Word Generator.

Random Word Generator
Random Word Generator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Game Gal, you need to select the Pictionary option and the difficulty, then click on New Word to generate one.

Game Gal Random Word Generator
Game Gal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Random Lists, on the other hand, is totally unpredictable, meaning you don’t get to choose any generating conditions—and it adds a whole lot of chaotic fun to the equation.

Lastly, I also found a browser extension for Infinite Craft that adds a timer, a random word generator, and a word checker. So, you can just add a word you’re looking to find and time yourself. The timer stops once you discover the word.

Infinite Craft Mini Chrome Extension
Only if it was bug-free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it makes keeping track of challenges easy, several players have reported issues with its features not working properly. You can always use the tools I mentioned above in these cases.

Any of these random word generators can give you new words so you can try discovering them in Infinite Craft. It can be a great game night idea for friends, too. Simply choose a word from the generated list and time yourselves—the first one to find the word wins. Additionally, using randomly generated words also increases the chances you’ll make a First Discovery. So, go ahead and unleash your creativity.

