How to use DLSS with Cities Skylines 2

DLSS could help solve Cities Skylines 2's performance issues, but is it available?

Cities Skylines 2 has been on city sim fans’ wishlists for years, but its recent launch was plagued with performance issues. Now, many players are wondering whether it’s possible to use features like DLSS in Cities Skylines 2 to improve frame rates in Cities Skylines 2.

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) uses Artificial Intelligence to render frames at a lower resolution, which are upscaled to look crisp. This technology can significantly boost performance in games that support it, and it could also be Cities Skylines 2’s saving grace during its launch period.

Does Cities Skylines 2 have NVIDIA DLSS?

At the time of writing, Cities Skylines 2 does not feature NVIDIA DLSS support. While most players with high-end PCs didn’t expect to need the feature, Cities Skylines 2 reviews showed that the issues at launch are worse than expected.

Though the game ships with AMD FSR1, more work needs doing to address its performance issues. That said, Colossal Order is working on optimization patches for the game, and reportedly, one of them will also add DLSS.

Since Cities Skylines 2’s system requirements are on the lower end of the spectrum, many fans anticipated a smooth gameplay experience at launch, but it seems they’ll have to wait until the developers further optimize the game.

While the game is arguably still playable with 25 to 35 fps on most systems, these numbers should increase following performance updates.

If you’re experiencing performance issues in Cities Skylines 2, your best option for the moment will be to lower the game’s graphical settings. Even still, as the game is constantly performing simulations in the background, even setting the graphics to minimum might not make a huge difference for many players.

