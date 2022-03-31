How to unlock the Lost Valley Domain in Genshin Impact

A new Domain was released alongside The Chasm in Genshin Impact’s latest update Version 2.6, on March 30. The Lost Valley Domain brings two new Artifact sets, Echoes of an Offering and Vermillion Hereafter, to the game and is located behind a new kind of puzzle in The Chasm. The puzzle to unlock this Domain is fairly easy but requires a bit of effort and precision. Here is a breakdown of how to complete it.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The first step is to unlock the new Statue of Seven in The Chasm so that you unlock the map of it. Finding where you need to go is difficult without the unlocked map of The Chasm so players seeking to unlock The Lost Valley Domain should start here. Luckily, the Statue of Seven is easily accessible for all players and simply requires a bit of flying and climbing to reach it.

Once you have unlocked the Statue of Seven and are next to it, turn towards the tree below and go all the way up to it before proceeding off the edge.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Once you glide off the edge, immediately make a hard left. To begin the puzzle you need to find the starting area, which has a group of enemies and a treasure chest located on top of a pressure plate. If you’ve already explored this area of the Chasm the enemies and chests may be gone, so look for the pressure plate, the sealed door with a Geo symbol, and the stone tablet instead.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The starting area for the puzzle is tucked away and can be tricky to find, so if you are still having trouble take a look at the exact area marked on the map below.

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Now that you have found the right spot, clear out the enemies and open the chest, if you have not done so already. Here is where the puzzle officially begins.

The first step is to choose a Geo character who can place a Geo Construct down. The only characters who can place Geo Constructs down are The Traveler (Geo), Albedo, Zhongli, Ningguang, and Arataki Itto.

The Traveler is a great choice for this part because all players have them and their meteorite stays for a long time but any of the aforementioned characters work great for this part. Once you have chosen your Geo character, place their Construct down on the pressure plate like below.

Screengrab via miHoYo

This will activate a series of Anemo Rings that players should immediately fly through. This part is all about timing because if you don’t do it fast enough, you will have to start over.

After you fly through the Anemo Rings, open the chest at the end and hit the rock you land on. Return back through the Anemo Rings to the pressure plate and a cutscene of the sealed door breaking because of the Geo waves you set off will play.

If the cutscene does not play, check to see if your Geo Construct is still on the pressure plate. If it is already gone, you need to replace it, fly through the Anemo Rings, hit the rock, and return again. The Domain will only be unlocked if these actions occur before the Geo Construct on the pressure plate disappears.

Screengrab via miHoYo

After this, proceed into the now unlocked cave and follow the path to The Lost Valley Domain. After you interact with the Domain door it will become permanently unlocked and available for Genshin players to teleport to at any point from their map.