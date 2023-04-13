New quests joined Genshin Impact alongside Patch 3.6 on April 12, including the second act of Nahida’s Story Quests, which reveal more about the Archon’s background.

It celebrates Nahida’s return in banners, with her featured in the new Event Wishes. Players now have increased chances of pulling for her and will have one guaranteed with Pity. The banner will be replaced by Baizhu’s around May 2.

In addition to revealing more about her, her story’s act will also unlock a weekly boss that will give precious rewards to players, the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, which makes its completion recommended for many players.

Here is how to unlock the second act of Nahida’s Story Quest, Sapientia Oromasdis, in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Nahida’s Story Quest Part 2 in Genshin Impact

Nahida has two Story Quests in Genshin Impact. You’ll find those in the Quest Journal menu of the game.

Screengrab via Dot Esports

Unlocking Story Quests requires Story Keys. You can get those by completing Daily Commissions, with one Key that can be claimed every eight Commission completions. You can claim those keys in the Quest menu.

You’ll need only one Key to unlock Nahida’s quest, but she has two of them. Since you can only complete four Daily Commissions a day, you’ll have to wait for four days maximum before being able to unlock the Second Act of her quest.

There are also some other requirements that must be met to be able to pick up the quest:

Adventure Rank: level 40

Completion of Sumeru’s Archon quest: Chapter III, Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

The Act will include three quests to complete in total: Where Lies the Path Home, What Shape Does the Self Hold, and Another Home There May Yet Be.

In the process, players will face off against the Guardian of Apep’s Oasis boss, a Trounce Domain in the Desert of Hadramaveth. It’s a weekly boss that gives valuable rewards upon completion.