Thriving in NBA 2K23 requires more than skill. While you can consistently outplay your opponents and assert your dominance on the court, it’ll feel better when you also look good while doing it.

There are various customization options in NBA 2K23, allowing players to make physical changes to their appearance while also creating fits with different colors and styles. Regardless of how good your character looks with its current clothes, there will be times when you’ll want to take your shirt off.

Players can decide to go shirtless when they’re feeling on fire or simply to make it easier to recognize their teammate on the court. Considering most players will have different clothes, going shirtless will make it easier to keep track of your teammates.

How to take your shirt off in NBA 2K23

How to take your shirt off in NBA 2K23 on PS4 and Xbox One

Players on PS4 and Xbox One will need to complete the Soirée Secrets quest from the Janitor to be able to take their shirt off in NBA 2K23.

The Janitor is located in Silver Deck’s Promenade. He wears gray pants and a dark blue staff shirt. Players will need to interact with the NPC to start the quest.

How to take your shirt off in NBA 2K23 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Taking your shirt off in the next-gen consoles will have a different process. Completing the Rebirth quest will be the key to going shirtless in NBA 2K23 for next-gen players, and the challenge can be claimed after completing the NBA Summer League game.

Once you receive the Rebirth challenge, you’ll need to speak to Ronnie in four different locations.