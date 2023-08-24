How to solve the Tower of the Unseen puzzle in Remnant 2

If you’ve come across the Tower of the Unseen in Remnant 2, you’ll likely agree it’s a contender for the most headache-inducing dungeon in the game.

While most dungeons in Remnant 2 are relatively straightforward—consisting for the most part of players clearing out rooms, interacting with NPCs, and picking up items that open the way forward—the Tower of the Unseen’s final section is anything but a straight shot.

This is due to the dungeon’s Stellar-Powered Cell mechanic. Although players are guaranteed at least one Amulet, one Mutator, and one Relic in this area, they are all locked away behind a series of doors that only remain open when inserted with a power cell. As such, with players only given two power cells to maneuver through this section, it’s easy to see why many run often into trouble here.

Solving the Tower of the Unseen puzzle in Remnant 2

For the most part, once you clear the area of its mobs and the E.D. Alpha Aberration mini-boss, it’s relatively easy to figure out the gimmick here. As you unlock the different rooms, you’ll find some only need to be entered once to be looted, while others can accessed in different ways without the use of a power cell.

Eventually, however, you will come across one final door on the bottom floor of the area that seems to trip up most players at first glance because its power-cell keyhole is awkwardly separated off a level. And no, since this is Remnant 2, there is no way to parkour down the statue beside it (yes, we tried and failed).

Fitting right in with the dungeon’s name, the solution to this puzzle is actually hidden in a way that isn’t seen in the rest of the game.

From that problematic door, you’ll want to head back up to the starting floor from which you initially came from. Then, you can go around and up one more level to the central elevator that happens to sit directly above the problematic power-cell keyhole. Finally, you’ll need to step on the elevator to send it up but then dodge directly off it. Upon looking down into the hole, you’ll find that it isn’t the usual void of darkness that will send you to an embarrassing death, but a pathway to fall down to the power-cell keyhole. Keep in mind you will likely take some major fall damage here, so make sure you have at least more than half of your health before dropping into it.

Well played, Gunfire Games. Video by Dot Esports

After placing a power cell here, the final door will open, allowing you to take another elevator ride down to pick up the Shielded Heart Relic. On use, Shielded Heart grants a shield for 100 percent of the user’s max health that lasts for 20 seconds, or until it’s removed by damage.

