Sliding in Madden 21 can help you gain yards without the risk of fumbling the ball, which can turn the tides of a close game.

Quarterbacks and other skill-position players can use the slide to their advantage in sticky situations. Knowing how to slide in Madden 21 can help you win games against tough opponents.

How to slide in Madden 21

Sliding as a quarterback in Madden 21 is easy, but there are a few things that need to be done first. Players must be past the line of scrimmage and need to be running with the quarterback to initiate a slide. Players can dive by holding the square/X button, but this will make the quarterback dive forward. Diving can help quarterbacks in some situations, but it also makes it easier to fumble.

Instead of holding the dive button, just tap it to make the quarterback slide and end the play. This makes the quarterback stop without the risk of dropping the ball. This can also be done with other skill position players such as wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends by holding both triggers and pressing the Square/X button.

Sometimes ending the play by sliding is the best decision as it can prevent the defense from stripping the ball or allow players to call a timeout. Some players frown upon this strategy, but it is a smart tactic every Madden 21 player should understand.