Starbreeze is hosting a technical closed beta for PAYDAY 3 and you can already sign up on multiple platforms.

Those who always had the perfect heist plan can gather their friends to make it happen in the third installment of the PAYDAY franchise. PAYDAY 3 is a co-op game that will put you and your gang in several heist situations.

Heisters! We are thrilled to announce that PAYDAY 3 is hosting a technical Closed Beta from August 2nd to August 7th. Players can sign-up for a chance to play the game on Steam and Xbox Series S|X. Go to https://t.co/SUXnmlMZpL for more information 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/45wnExDz3n — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) July 27, 2023

What is in the PAYDAY 3 closed beta?

Deep Silver and Starbreeze will randomly choose a number of players to participate in the technical closed beta for six days, from Aug. 2 to 7. Those interested can sign-up to play the game on either Steam or Xbox Series S|X.

If you are one of the lucky ones selected to play in the closed beta, you’ll be able to play as a member of the original gang—Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf—each with their own unique skill set. Fans will recognize them as the famous characters who wore the clow-masks from the original PAYDAY.

You’ll also be able to play the No Rest For The Wicked heist. All difficulties will be playable, the level cap is Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level Progression is at eight. Although there is only one available heist in the closed beta, most weaponry and cosmetics will be included.

If you already pre-purchased the game, your progress won’t carry over when the game releases and it won’t make it more likely for you to get picked to participate in the closed beta. PAYDAY 3 will launch on September 21 on PC via PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

How to sign up for the PAYDAY 3 closed beta from Steam

If you want to play the closed beta on PC, you’ll need to sign up through Steam. Here are all the steps you need to follow to sign up for the PAYDAY 3 closed beta from Steam:

Log into your account on Steam.

Visit PAYDAY 3’s store page.

Scroll down until you see the “Join the PAYDAY 3 Playtest” under the pre-purchase options.

Click on “Request Access.”

You’ll receive an email if you are chosen to participate in the closed beta.

How to sign up for the PAYDAY 3 closed beta from the Xbox Insider Hub

If you prefer to play the game on Xbox Series S|X, you’ll need to sign up through the box Insider Hub app. First, you need to have the Xbox Insider Hub app installed. You can get it from the Microsoft Store.

Open the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Go to the “Preview” tab.

Select PAYDAY 3.

You’ll receive an email if you are chosen to participate in the closed beta.

