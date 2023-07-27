Payday 3 is getting a closed beta—and it’s coming way sooner than you think

Grab that cash and get out, as early as next week.

Bank robbing simulator Payday 3 is getting a closed beta ahead of its launch on Sept. 21, and players looking to get a taste of it before then don’t have to wait long.

Deep Silver announced today that the technical closed beta for Payday 3 will kick off in less than a week on Aug. 2 and run through Aug. 7. Players will need to sign up for the beta on either Steam or Xbox Series X|S for a chance to play.

Heisters! We are thrilled to announce that PAYDAY 3 is hosting a technical Closed Beta from August 2nd to August 7th. Players can sign-up for a chance to play the game on Steam and Xbox Series S|X. Go to https://t.co/SUXnmlMZpL for more information 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/45wnExDz3n — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) July 27, 2023

The closed beta will include the original four characters, Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf, the “iconic clown-masked characters that made the Payday franchise infamous are all playable, each with its own unique skillset,” according to the publisher.

The beta will include one playable heist, “No Rest for the Wicked,” that “gives players the opportunity relieve a small bank of the cash cluttering up their vault.” Deep Silver says players can “go stealthily without anyone noticing how the cash evaporated or go loud and create cinematic chaos in an NYC robbery that’s worthy of the silver screen.”

There will be a level cap in the beta, which is Infamy Level 22, and weapon progression will also be capped at level eight. It’s unclear but also unlikely that progress will carry over to the full game.

To enlist for a chance to play in the closed beta, players can sign up on the Steam store page, Xbox Insider hub app, or Payday’s official site.

Payday 3 will officially launch on Sept. 21 for PC Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

