Embracer Group has more than 200 games in development, with multiple major titles planned for the next 3 years

Embracer Group looks to expand its arsenal of games in the next three years.

As seen on the company’s latest quarterly earnings report, Embracer spoke about its future plans. One of these is the claim that Embracer is working on 224 projects, which includes 31 AAA games. 19 of these AAA titles are being planned for release before March 2026.

“The project pipeline for the PC/Console operating segment consists of, as of this report, 224 projects, including 31 AAA titles, of which 19 AAA-projects to be launched before March 2026,” Embracer said.

One of the games that could be released within the given time frame is the new Tomb Raider title Embracer is developing in partnership with Amazon. Also, the company has already announced a few games which are currently in development even before the report, such as Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II by Saber Interactive.

As for Embracer studio Eidos Montreal, some reports emerged last year about a new Deus Ex game it is working on, as well as a new IP in collaboration with Microsoft for the Xbox console, including Fable.

Elsewhere in the financial report where Embracer revealed the sales performance of its games in the last quarter, Twitter user EmbracerInvest pointed out that the Saints Row reboot “underperformed” in terms of sold copies. The user also claimed that the cost of its development reached over $100 million.

Big loss for Embracer Group $EMBRAC's PC/Console segment due to the high depreciation associated with underperforming releases earlier in the year, particularly Saints Row, which cost more than $100 million (total completed games value for July-Sep was SEK 1671m). pic.twitter.com/pQnJJc2IL5 — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) February 16, 2023

“Big loss for Embracer Group $EMBRAC‘s PC/Console segment due to the high depreciation associated with underperforming releases earlier in the year, particularly Saints Row, which cost more than $100 million (total completed games value for July-Sep was SEK 1671m),” EmbracerInvest tweeted.

Here are all the announced Embracer titles to be released as of Feb. 2023: