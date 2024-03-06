How to play Hades for free on iPhone with Netflix this March

Netflix Games is finally bringing the critically acclaimed roguelike dungeon crawler Hades to mobile platforms in March 2024. If you’re wondering how to play the iconic game on your iPhone or iPad, here are all the details you need to know.

Initially released in 2020 for PC and Nintendo Switch, then ported to other consoles a year later, Hades won the hearts of roguelike fans around the world. It even bagged multiple awards for its exceptional gameplay, from the exciting journey of Zagreus attempting to escape his fate to the thrilling combat and mysteries players uncover.

Now, as promised by Netflix a while ago, mobile users can experience Supergiant’s masterpiece without buying it—but there are a few things to keep in mind.

When does Hades release on mobile?

According to Netflix’s latest announcement, Hades’ mobile port will launch on March 19, which is only a few weeks away. The announcement came via an exciting trailer showing bits and pieces of what the game will look like—and it’s certainly impressive for a mobile game.

Unfortunately for Android users, though, Hades is only planned to launch on iOS devices. Supergiant hasn’t said it intends to deliver an Android port in the future, so you’ll have to make do with the PC or console versions or wait for Hades 2.

How to play Hades for free on iPhone

You can now pre-register for Hades via the App Store on your iPhone. To do so, follow these steps:

Search for Hades in the App Store, and when it appears, tap Get. You’ll see a message confirming the game will be downloaded automatically to your device when it becomes available. Make sure to have an active Netflix membership. This is mandatory to play the game.

While the original Hades game is buy-to-play for PC and consoles, Netflix subscribers will be able to play it for free on iPhones—without any pesky advertisements, either.