How to open Eyeball Chests in Hogwarts Legacy

The newest installment in the Harry Potter universe lets fans put their robes on and experience an interesting, new story in the wizarding world. Spellcasting players will fight new monsters, navigate Hogwarts challenges, and incorporate creative spells as they make their way through Hogwarts Legacy.

This RPG experience has a magical amount of depth that’ll provide hours of entertaining gameplay for any wizard who boots it up.

Hogwarts Legacy offers a ton of different items to collect as you progress. As you gather more spells and experience Hogwarts in all its glory, you’ll be spotting different chests and secrets along the way.

You’ll likely see “Eyeball Chests” scattered throughout the Hogwarts map, and try your darndest to open them with all your magical might to no avail. These chests require a particular method to open them, and you’ll have to unlock that in a certain way.

How do I open Eyeball Chests in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Eyeball chests contain 500 galleons and are one of the best ways for players to build their cash pile as they trek through the main story. You’ll be able to buy resources with this gold, including potions and gear.

Opening an Eyeball Chest requires the Disillusionment spell. This spell is unlocked after a certain time spent playing the main story. Once you’ve unlocked the spell, you’ll be able to open these chests to find the resources inside.

The other way to open an Eyeball Chest is by purchasing and using an invisible potion. Once you’ve used one, the eye won’t track you, helping you open the chest.

Now you can collect gold galore in your travels through Hogwarts Legacy.