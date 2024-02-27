How to make Tinder in Infinite Craft

Tinder is a dating app many people use to find love or one-night stands, depending on what they’re looking for—but no matter if you’re a Tinder user or not, you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Tinder recipe in Infinite Craft

You need Love and Technology to make Tinder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to make Tinder is to combine Technology and Love. It doesn’t matter if Technology is your first or second ingredient as long as you combine the two. Luckily for you, Dot Esports has guides on how to create each of these elements.

How to make Technology in Infinite Craft

You can make Technology by combining two Science elements. Even though this might sound easy to you, trust me, it will take a while. There are different ways to go about making this, but I’ve previously outlined what I found to be the easiest method to make Technology. Remember, you can always skip any unnecessary steps. If you’re missing some elements, start from the final recipe and backtrack until you find the one missing from your inventory.

How to make Love in Infinite Craft

You also need Love to make Tinder. The recipe for Love isn’t complex and you can create it using several basic elements. I made it with Fog and Venus, but there are other ways, too. If you need help, I recommend our full guide on how to make Love in Infinite Craft.

What can you make with Tinder in Infinite Craft?

I have to admit—I struggled to find new combinations with Tinder. It’s niche, and pairing it with a lot of recipes ends up either in Match or Fire. I recommend you play with the term a while and see if you can find any First Discoveries.

Here are the most interesting crafts I made using Tinder: