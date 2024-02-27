Category:
General

How to make Tinder in Infinite Craft

Swipe, swipe, and swipe.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 04:16 am
Tinder element in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tinder is a dating app many people use to find love or one-night stands, depending on what they’re looking for—but no matter if you’re a Tinder user or not, you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Tinder recipe in Infinite Craft

Necessary elements to make Tinder in Infinite Craft
You need Love and Technology to make Tinder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to make Tinder is to combine Technology and Love. It doesn’t matter if Technology is your first or second ingredient as long as you combine the two. Luckily for you, Dot Esports has guides on how to create each of these elements.

How to make Technology in Infinite Craft

You can make Technology by combining two Science elements. Even though this might sound easy to you, trust me, it will take a while. There are different ways to go about making this, but I’ve previously outlined what I found to be the easiest method to make Technology. Remember, you can always skip any unnecessary steps. If you’re missing some elements, start from the final recipe and backtrack until you find the one missing from your inventory.

How to make Love in Infinite Craft

You also need Love to make Tinder. The recipe for Love isn’t complex and you can create it using several basic elements. I made it with Fog and Venus, but there are other ways, too. If you need help, I recommend our full guide on how to make Love in Infinite Craft

What can you make with Tinder in Infinite Craft?

I have to admit—I struggled to find new combinations with Tinder. It’s niche, and pairing it with a lot of recipes ends up either in Match or Fire. I recommend you play with the term a while and see if you can find any First Discoveries. 

Here are the most interesting crafts I made using Tinder:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Hourglass+Tinder=Match
Flower+Tinder=Rose
Tinder+Artificial Intelligence=Tin Lid
Social Media+Tinder=Swipe
Lonely+Tinder=Date
Jewelry+Tinder=Ring
related content
Read Article How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
AI term in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make School in Infinite Craft
School in Infinite Craft surrounded by other terms used to create it
Category:
General
General
How to make School in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
AI term in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 27, 2024
Read Article How to make School in Infinite Craft
School in Infinite Craft surrounded by other terms used to create it
Category:
General
General
How to make School in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.