How to make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a sandbox game to end all sandbox games:you use four basic elements to create almost anything you can think of. This includes Hip Hop, along with many different other genres and artists within Hip Hop.

There really is no wrong way to play Neal Agarwal’s Infinite Craft. The game places you on a blank canvas with only Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water to paint your canvas with. If you are looking to collect all major artists or musical genres, then Hip Hop is an essential building block to acquire.

Compared to the later recipes that you can make in Infinite Craft as your arsenal of discoveries grow, Hip Hop is relatively simple to craft.

How to make Pop in Infinite Craft

You can go from Dust to Hip Hop, but you'll need to follow all the steps in between. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft, you first need to make Pop. Pop in this sense is not referring to another genre of music, but quite literally the sound of a pop. This might be an unconventional way to piece together Hip Hop, but it is the most direct I’ve managed to find.

Making Pop is ultimately more difficult than Hip Hop, as it requires several steps. Below are the recipes you should follow:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Wine + Wind = Balloon

Balloon + Fire = Pop

I won’t pretend this formula makes any amount of sense, but it’s an easy way to get this essential element.

How to craft Hip Hop in Infinite Craft

Now with Pop in your side bar, it’s time to make Hip Hop in Infinite Craft. The Dust and Pop you made will now come in very handy. Below are all the remaining steps left to make Hip Hop:

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Pollen + Water = Honey

Honey + Pop = Hip Hop

You’ve gone from Pollen to Hip Hop and added an entire musical catalog to your discoveries. From here, you can use other blocks to get specific artists and styles of music. But if your goal is to make everything in Infinite Craft, I’m sorry to report you still have a ways to go.