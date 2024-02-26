How to make Gojo in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft has all of your favorite things just waiting to be built, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be happy to hear it is possible to reach iconic teacher Satoru Gojo.

Like most Infinite Craft terms, reaching a fictional character like Satoru Gojo isn’t something you’ll stumble upon simply by accident, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. In fact, with the right game plan, it can actually be pretty easy.

Making Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo in Infinite Craft

You’ll need to use all kinds of terms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Sotoru Gojo in Infinite Craft can be a long process, but it’s quite a bit simpler if you follow along. Depending on how much Infinite Craft you’ve played and what you’ve made previously, you may even be able to skip some of these steps.

Here is the full method to get you from a fresh start all the way to the honored one:

Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Engine = Car Car + Fire = Crash Fire + Fire = Volcano Water + Water = Lake Lake + Volcano = Island Earth + Earth = Mountain Island + Island = Continent Island + Asia = Japan Japan + Steam = Anime Anime + Crash = Death Note Death Note + Anime = L Earth + Wind = Dust Ash + Fire = Phoenix Plant + Water = Swamp Swamp + Fire = Dragon Phoenix + Dragon = Yin Yang Dust + Dust = Sand Sand + Fire = Glass Glass + Glass = Window Window + Wind = Curtain Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Planet = Seaweed Seaweed + Fire = Sushi Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Water = River River + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Earth + River = Delta Delta + Book = Alphabet Alphabet + Book = Dictionary Dictionary + Alphabet = Language Language + Sushi = Japanese Japanese + Alphabet = Katakana Katakana + Opposite = Hiragana Language + Language = Translation Translation + Language = Communication Communication + Communication = Chat Chat + Translation = Google Translate Google Translate + Hiragana = ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな + L = リ Plant + Steam = Tea Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Earth = Flower Flower + Car = Carnation Carnation + Tea = T Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fire = Sun Sun + Sun = Sunflower Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal Smoke Signal + Wind = Message Message + Message = Letter Letter + Sunflower = A A + ひらがな ひらがな = あ あ Island + Water = Ship Ship + Lake = Pirate Pirate + Alphabet = R R + あ あ = ア ア + T = タ タ + T = ト Swamp + Tree = Mangrove Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle Turtle + Fire = Ninja Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Dandelion + Plant = Weed Dandelion + Water = Wine Wine + Water = Holy Water Holy Water + Fire = Vampire Vampire + Weed = Count Count + Count = Number Holy Water + Tree = Jesus Jesus + Tree = Cross Cross + Number = I Roman Numeral I Roman Numeral + Mountain = M M + Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles = S S + ア = サ サ + ト = サト サト+ リ = サトリ ひらがな ひらがな + ひらがな ひらがな = カタカナ Planet + Planet = Star Dandelion + Tree = Wish Wish + Tree = Money Money + Star = Fame Plant + Smoke = Incense Incense + Sand = Snake Snake + Dictionary = Anagram Anagram + Fame = Name Name + カタカナ = Japanese Name Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

That was a lot right? Well, the good news is now you have Gojo you can get to many other Jujutsu Kaisen-related things, and more generally anime-related words using his power.

As is the case with most Infinite Craft terms, there might be a faster way to get to Satoru Gojo, but as of right now, this is the best route we’ve found. Don’t let that stop you from experimenting though! Who knows; you could be the first player to stumble upon a neat skip. Ultimately, you need to find your way to Satoru and Anime to get to this JJK hero.