How to make Gojo in Infinite Craft

The strongest.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Feb 25, 2024 09:22 pm
Satoru Gojo Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft has all of your favorite things just waiting to be built, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be happy to hear it is possible to reach iconic teacher Satoru Gojo.

Like most Infinite Craft terms, reaching a fictional character like Satoru Gojo isn’t something you’ll stumble upon simply by accident, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. In fact, with the right game plan, it can actually be pretty easy.

Making Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo in Infinite Craft

Gojo solution Infinite Craft
You’ll need to use all kinds of terms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Sotoru Gojo in Infinite Craft can be a long process, but it’s quite a bit simpler if you follow along. Depending on how much Infinite Craft you’ve played and what you’ve made previously, you may even be able to skip some of these steps.

Here is the full method to get you from a fresh start all the way to the honored one:

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Fire + Steam = Engine
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Plant + Engine = Car
  5. Car + Fire = Crash
  6. Fire + Fire = Volcano
  7. Water + Water = Lake
  8. Lake + Volcano = Island
  9. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  10. Island + Island = Continent
  11. Island + Asia = Japan
  12. Japan + Steam = Anime
  13. Anime + Crash = Death Note
  14. Death Note + Anime = L
  15. Earth + Wind = Dust
  16. Ash + Fire = Phoenix
  17. Plant + Water = Swamp
  18. Swamp + Fire = Dragon
  19. Phoenix + Dragon = Yin Yang
  20. Dust + Dust = Sand
  21. Sand + Fire = Glass
  22. Glass + Glass = Window
  23. Window + Wind = Curtain
  24. Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny
  25. Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite
  26. Water + Wind = Wave
  27. Wave + Planet = Seaweed
  28. Seaweed + Fire = Sushi
  29. Plant + Plant = Tree
  30. Tree + Water = River
  31. River + Tree = Paper
  32. Paper + Paper = Book
  33. Earth + River = Delta
  34. Delta + Book = Alphabet
  35. Alphabet + Book = Dictionary
  36. Dictionary + Alphabet = Language
  37. Language + Sushi = Japanese
  38. Japanese + Alphabet = Katakana
  39. Katakana + Opposite = Hiragana
  40. Language + Language = Translation
  41. Translation + Language = Communication
  42. Communication + Communication = Chat
  43. Chat + Translation = Google Translate
  44. Google Translate + Hiragana = ひらがな ひらがな
  45. ひらがな ひらがな + L = リ
  46. Plant + Steam = Tea
  47. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  48. Dandelion + Earth = Flower
  49. Flower + Car = Carnation
  50. Carnation + Tea = T
  51. Dust + Earth = Planet
  52. Planet + Fire = Sun
  53. Sun + Sun = Sunflower
  54. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  55. Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal
  56. Smoke Signal + Wind = Message
  57. Message + Message = Letter
  58. Letter + Sunflower = A
  59. A + ひらがな ひらがな = あ あ
  60. Island + Water = Ship
  61. Ship + Lake = Pirate
  62. Pirate + Alphabet = R
  63. R + あ あ = ア
  64. ア + T = タ
  65. タ + T = ト
  66. Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
  67. Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle
  68. Turtle + Fire = Ninja
  69. Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
  70. Dandelion + Plant = Weed
  71. Dandelion + Water = Wine
  72. Wine + Water = Holy Water
  73. Holy Water + Fire = Vampire
  74. Vampire + Weed = Count
  75. Count + Count = Number
  76. Holy Water + Tree = Jesus
  77. Jesus + Tree = Cross
  78. Cross + Number = I Roman Numeral
  79. I Roman Numeral + Mountain = M
  80. M + Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles = S
  81. S + ア = サ
  82. サ + ト = サト
  83. サト+ リ = サトリ
  84. ひらがな ひらがな + ひらがな ひらがな = カタカナ
  85. Planet + Planet = Star
  86. Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  87. Wish + Tree = Money
  88. Money + Star = Fame
  89. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  90. Incense + Sand = Snake
  91. Snake + Dictionary = Anagram
  92. Anagram + Fame = Name
  93. Name + カタカナ = Japanese Name
  94. Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru
  95. Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

That was a lot right? Well, the good news is now you have Gojo you can get to many other Jujutsu Kaisen-related things, and more generally anime-related words using his power.

As is the case with most Infinite Craft terms, there might be a faster way to get to Satoru Gojo, but as of right now, this is the best route we’ve found. Don’t let that stop you from experimenting though! Who knows; you could be the first player to stumble upon a neat skip. Ultimately, you need to find your way to Satoru and Anime to get to this JJK hero.

