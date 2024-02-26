How to make Gojo in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft has all of your favorite things just waiting to be built, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be happy to hear it is possible to reach iconic teacher Satoru Gojo.
Like most Infinite Craft terms, reaching a fictional character like Satoru Gojo isn’t something you’ll stumble upon simply by accident, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. In fact, with the right game plan, it can actually be pretty easy.
Making Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo in Infinite Craft
Creating Sotoru Gojo in Infinite Craft can be a long process, but it’s quite a bit simpler if you follow along. Depending on how much Infinite Craft you’ve played and what you’ve made previously, you may even be able to skip some of these steps.
Here is the full method to get you from a fresh start all the way to the honored one:
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Engine = Car
- Car + Fire = Crash
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Volcano = Island
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Island + Island = Continent
- Island + Asia = Japan
- Japan + Steam = Anime
- Anime + Crash = Death Note
- Death Note + Anime = L
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Ash + Fire = Phoenix
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Fire = Dragon
- Phoenix + Dragon = Yin Yang
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Sand + Fire = Glass
- Glass + Glass = Window
- Window + Wind = Curtain
- Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny
- Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Wave + Planet = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fire = Sushi
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Water = River
- River + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Earth + River = Delta
- Delta + Book = Alphabet
- Alphabet + Book = Dictionary
- Dictionary + Alphabet = Language
- Language + Sushi = Japanese
- Japanese + Alphabet = Katakana
- Katakana + Opposite = Hiragana
- Language + Language = Translation
- Translation + Language = Communication
- Communication + Communication = Chat
- Chat + Translation = Google Translate
- Google Translate + Hiragana = ひらがな ひらがな
- ひらがな ひらがな + L = リ
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Earth = Flower
- Flower + Car = Carnation
- Carnation + Tea = T
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Sun = Sunflower
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal
- Smoke Signal + Wind = Message
- Message + Message = Letter
- Letter + Sunflower = A
- A + ひらがな ひらがな = あ あ
- Island + Water = Ship
- Ship + Lake = Pirate
- Pirate + Alphabet = R
- R + あ あ = ア
- ア + T = タ
- タ + T = ト
- Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
- Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle
- Turtle + Fire = Ninja
- Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
- Dandelion + Plant = Weed
- Dandelion + Water = Wine
- Wine + Water = Holy Water
- Holy Water + Fire = Vampire
- Vampire + Weed = Count
- Count + Count = Number
- Holy Water + Tree = Jesus
- Jesus + Tree = Cross
- Cross + Number = I Roman Numeral
- I Roman Numeral + Mountain = M
- M + Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles = S
- S + ア = サ
- サ + ト = サト
- サト+ リ = サトリ
- ひらがな ひらがな + ひらがな ひらがな = カタカナ
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Dandelion + Tree = Wish
- Wish + Tree = Money
- Money + Star = Fame
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Incense + Sand = Snake
- Snake + Dictionary = Anagram
- Anagram + Fame = Name
- Name + カタカナ = Japanese Name
- Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru
- Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo
That was a lot right? Well, the good news is now you have Gojo you can get to many other Jujutsu Kaisen-related things, and more generally anime-related words using his power.
As is the case with most Infinite Craft terms, there might be a faster way to get to Satoru Gojo, but as of right now, this is the best route we’ve found. Don’t let that stop you from experimenting though! Who knows; you could be the first player to stumble upon a neat skip. Ultimately, you need to find your way to Satoru and Anime to get to this JJK hero.