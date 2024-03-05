Category:
General

How to make Girl in Infinite Craft

For some reason, it's quite a long one to make.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 01:12 pm
The Girl element in Infinite Craft surrounded by some of its original elements.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Creating Girl in Infinite Craft is not as straightforward as simply using Human, Child, or Woman. Instead, there’s a 17-step recipe that works even if you’re beginning from the very start. This is a shorter method compared to some recipes that take up to 100 steps. Here’s the process.

Recommended Videos

Girl recipe in Infinite Craft

A screenshot of the Girl recipe in Infinite showing all combos.
Be patient and you’ll get to the right elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can make Girl in Infinite Craft by combining Delft and Pearl. Creating Delft involves a 10-step process, but Pearl is simpler, needing just six steps. The complete recipes for both are shown in the picture above, with Delft on the left and Pearl on the right. You can also use the table below for a detailed guide on how to craft Girl.

StepIngredient 1Ingredient 2Result
1Water+Fire=Steam
2Water+Earth=Plant
3Fire+Steam=Engine
4Earth+Steam=Mud
5Steam+Plant=Tea
6Wind+Engine=Windmill
7Earth+Mud=Clay
8Windmill+Tea=Dutch
9Water+Clay=Pottery
10Dutch+Pottery=Delft
11Fire+Earth=Lava
12Water+Lava=Stone
13Lava+Stone=Obsidian
14Earth+Obsidian=Diamon
15Stone+Diamond=Jewel
16Water+Jewel=Pearl
17Delft+Pearl=Girl

After testing, I found no shorter or more logical recipe for making Girl in the game. Attempts like Woman and Child resulted in Baby, Woman and Baby in Mother, and Woman and Teenager in Daughter. It seems Infinite Craft isn’t following traditional logic here, as I noticed several times during my hours of gameplay. You really need to create Delft, a Dutch city, and a Pearl to get Girl. Once you embrace the game’s unconventional approach, you can use Girl in various recipes, such as in these combinations I found:

  • Girl + Delft = Vermeer
  • Girl + Pearl = Mermaid
  • Girl + Tea = Teenager
  • Girl + Clay = Golem
  • Girl + Dutch = Tulip
  • Girl + Windmill = Pinwheel
  • Girl + Obsidian = Witch
  • Girl + Stone = Statue
  • Girl + Jewel = Princess
  • Girl + Diamond = Bride
related content
Read Article How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft
cookie element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to make Castle in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Castle surrounded by other ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Castle in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Xbox Game Pass new games for March 2024
An edited image showing MLB The Show 24, Lightyear Frontier, and Spongebob Squarepants.
Category:
General
General
Xbox Game Pass new games for March 2024
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft
cookie element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Cookie in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 5, 2024
Read Article How to make Castle in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Castle surrounded by other ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Castle in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Xbox Game Pass new games for March 2024
An edited image showing MLB The Show 24, Lightyear Frontier, and Spongebob Squarepants.
Category:
General
General
Xbox Game Pass new games for March 2024
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 5, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Gaming writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now grinding to Proud quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.