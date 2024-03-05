How to make Girl in Infinite Craft

Creating Girl in Infinite Craft is not as straightforward as simply using Human, Child, or Woman. Instead, there’s a 17-step recipe that works even if you’re beginning from the very start. This is a shorter method compared to some recipes that take up to 100 steps. Here’s the process.

Girl recipe in Infinite Craft

Be patient and you’ll get to the right elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can make Girl in Infinite Craft by combining Delft and Pearl. Creating Delft involves a 10-step process, but Pearl is simpler, needing just six steps. The complete recipes for both are shown in the picture above, with Delft on the left and Pearl on the right. You can also use the table below for a detailed guide on how to craft Girl.

Step Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result 1 Water + Fire = Steam 2 Water + Earth = Plant 3 Fire + Steam = Engine 4 Earth + Steam = Mud 5 Steam + Plant = Tea 6 Wind + Engine = Windmill 7 Earth + Mud = Clay 8 Windmill + Tea = Dutch 9 Water + Clay = Pottery 10 Dutch + Pottery = Delft 11 Fire + Earth = Lava 12 Water + Lava = Stone 13 Lava + Stone = Obsidian 14 Earth + Obsidian = Diamon 15 Stone + Diamond = Jewel 16 Water + Jewel = Pearl 17 Delft + Pearl = Girl

After testing, I found no shorter or more logical recipe for making Girl in the game. Attempts like Woman and Child resulted in Baby, Woman and Baby in Mother, and Woman and Teenager in Daughter. It seems Infinite Craft isn’t following traditional logic here, as I noticed several times during my hours of gameplay. You really need to create Delft, a Dutch city, and a Pearl to get Girl. Once you embrace the game’s unconventional approach, you can use Girl in various recipes, such as in these combinations I found: