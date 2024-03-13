How to make FNAF in Infinite Craft

For fans of indie horror games, Infinite Craft has the ultimate prize for you to create—the FNAF element, which in turn lets you craft the whole cast of animatronic characters.
Creating FNAF can be a bit of a hassle and takes a while to unlock naturally. If you want to skip straight to the good part, though, here’s the combination of elements you need to reach it.
FNAF recipe in Infinite Craft
You can create FNAF by combining Freddy Fazbear and Pizzeria in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can make FNAF in 26 steps. The path is very long, but it’ll help you to create a bunch of new crafting recipes along the way and hopefully help you toward your First Discovery.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
Result
|Water
|+
|Fire
|=
|Steam
|Fire
|+
|Fire
|=
|Volcano
|Earth
|+
|Steam
|=
|Mud
|Fire
|+
|Mud
|=
|Brick
|Wind
|+
|Brick
|=
|House
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Water
|+
|Earth
|=
|Plant
|Lake
|+
|Volcano
|=
|Island
|Volcano
|+
|Island
|=
|Hawaii
|
|Plant
|+
|Hawaii
|=
|Pineapple
|Steam
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tea
|Wind
|+
|Tea
|=
|Kite
|Fire
|+
|Kite
|=
|Fireworks
|Kite
|+
|Fireworks
|=
|Firefly
|Tea
|+
|Firefly
|=
|Sleep
|Fire
|+
|Sleep
|=
|Nightmare
|Wind
|+
|Earth
|=
|Dust
|Earth
|+
|Dust
|=
|Planet
|Steam
|+
|Planet
|=
|Steampunk
|Earth
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Robot
|Planet
|+
|Robot
|=
|Cyborg
|Hawaii
|+
|Pineapple
|=
|Pizza
|House
|+
|Pizza
|=
|Pizzeria
|Nightmare
|+
|Cyborg
|=
|Freddy
|Freddy
|+
|Pizza
|=
|Freddy Fazbear
|Freddy Fazbear
|+
|Pizzeria
|=
|FNAF
What can you make with FNAF in Infinite Craft?
FNAF has a few uses with other elements but mostly leads to other FNAF games, characters, and strange combinations when united with random elements. Try it out for yourself to see what you can make, or check out our top picks to get started:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
Result
|FNAF
|+
|Freddy Fazbear
|=
|FNAF2
|FNAF
|+
|FNAF2
|=
|FNAF3
|FNAF
|+
|Pokémon
|=
|Fakemon
|FNAF
|+
|Pikachu
|=
|FNAFchu
|FNAF
|+
|Clay
|=
|Animatronic