How to make FNAF in Infinite Craft

For fans of indie horror games, Infinite Craft has the ultimate prize for you to create—the FNAF element, which in turn lets you craft the whole cast of animatronic characters.

Recommended Videos

Creating FNAF can be a bit of a hassle and takes a while to unlock naturally. If you want to skip straight to the good part, though, here’s the combination of elements you need to reach it.

FNAF recipe in Infinite Craft

FNAF time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create FNAF by combining Freddy Fazbear and Pizzeria in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can make FNAF in 26 steps. The path is very long, but it’ll help you to create a bunch of new crafting recipes along the way and hopefully help you toward your First Discovery.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two

Result Water + Fire = Steam Fire + Fire = Volcano Earth + Steam = Mud Fire + Mud = Brick Wind + Brick = House Water + Water = Lake Water + Earth = Plant Lake + Volcano = Island Volcano + Island = Hawaii Plant + Hawaii = Pineapple Steam + Plant = Tea Wind + Tea = Kite Fire + Kite = Fireworks Kite + Fireworks = Firefly Tea + Firefly = Sleep Fire + Sleep = Nightmare Wind + Earth = Dust Earth + Dust = Planet Steam + Planet = Steampunk Earth + Steampunk = Robot Planet + Robot = Cyborg Hawaii + Pineapple = Pizza House + Pizza = Pizzeria Nightmare + Cyborg = Freddy Freddy + Pizza = Freddy Fazbear Freddy Fazbear + Pizzeria = FNAF

What can you make with FNAF in Infinite Craft?

FNAF has a few uses with other elements but mostly leads to other FNAF games, characters, and strange combinations when united with random elements. Try it out for yourself to see what you can make, or check out our top picks to get started: