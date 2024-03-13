Category:
How to make FNAF in Infinite Craft

Spooky game time.
fnaf is made by freddy fazbear and pizzeria in infinite craft
For fans of indie horror games, Infinite Craft has the ultimate prize for you to create—the FNAF element, which in turn lets you craft the whole cast of animatronic characters.

Creating FNAF can be a bit of a hassle and takes a while to unlock naturally. If you want to skip straight to the good part, though, here’s the combination of elements you need to reach it.

FNAF recipe in Infinite Craft

Finding Freddy Fazbear and Pizzeria will lead you to your goal in Infinite Craft
FNAF time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create FNAF by combining Freddy Fazbear and Pizzeria in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can make FNAF in 26 steps. The path is very long, but it’ll help you to create a bunch of new crafting recipes along the way and hopefully help you toward your First Discovery.

Ingredient OneIngredient Two
Result
Water+Fire=Steam
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Earth+Steam=Mud
Fire+Mud=Brick
Wind+Brick=House
Water+Water=Lake
Water+Earth=Plant
Lake+Volcano=Island
Volcano+Island=Hawaii
Plant+Hawaii=Pineapple
Steam+Plant=Tea
Wind+Tea=Kite
Fire+Kite=Fireworks
Kite+Fireworks=Firefly
Tea+Firefly=Sleep
Fire+Sleep=Nightmare
Wind+Earth=Dust
Earth+Dust=Planet
Steam+Planet=Steampunk
Earth+Steampunk=Robot
Planet+Robot=Cyborg
Hawaii+Pineapple=Pizza
House+Pizza=Pizzeria
Nightmare+Cyborg=Freddy
Freddy+Pizza=Freddy Fazbear
Freddy Fazbear+Pizzeria=FNAF

What can you make with FNAF in Infinite Craft?

FNAF has a few uses with other elements but mostly leads to other FNAF games, characters, and strange combinations when united with random elements. Try it out for yourself to see what you can make, or check out our top picks to get started:

Ingredient OneIngredient Two
Result
FNAF+Freddy Fazbear=FNAF2
FNAF+FNAF2=FNAF3
FNAF+Pokémon=Fakemon
FNAF+Pikachu=FNAFchu
FNAF+Clay=Animatronic
