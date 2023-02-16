The massive “A Festival of Friendship” update introduced a wide variety of exciting new content to keep Disney Dreamlight Valley players busy. The exciting new characters and stunning new Star Path are certainly the stars of the show, but other smaller additions are also quite fun such as another new recipe for players to cook up called Buñuelos.

Screengrab via Gameloft

This delicious recipe from Spain is featured in the Disney film Encanto and joined the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley with the protagonist of the film Mirabel and her stunning Mini-Casita. In Encanto, Mirabel’s mother Julieta Madrigal can be seen cooking up Buñuelos, which are also sometimes referred to as Colombian Empanadas.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has continuously expanded the number of recipes that players can cook and regularly chooses dishes that have been featured in Disney films, like Wonderland Cookies or Aurora’s Cake. Now that Buñuelos have been added to the game, players can cook up yet another delectable dessert that was featured in a Disney film in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Buñuelos recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Buñuelos is a four-star dish which means that players will need to gather four key ingredients to cook it. To make this delicious doughnut-like dessert, players will need the following ingredients.

One Wheat

One Cheese

One Milk

One Eggs

Screengrab via Gameloft

These ingredients are fairly easy to obtain, but most of them are also quite costly. Wheat is the only ingredient that is extremely cheap. It is one of the easiest ingredients to grow because it costs just one Star Coin to purchase seeds and takes only a minute to grow.

The other three ingredients are exclusively purchasable from Remy’s restaurant called Chez Remy. Cheese costs 180 Star Coins, Milk costs 230 Star Coins, and Eggs cost 220 Star Coins. This makes Buñuelos a rather expensive dish, but it certainly is a strong dish for replenishing energy because it will rejuvenate players for about 1,880 energy and can also be sold for around 950 Star Coins.

Although this dish is known as a dessert, players looking for the recipe may be confused because Disney Dreamlight Valley has it classified as an appetizer. Once all four of the ingredients have been gathered, players can cook up this dish at any cooking station around Dreamlight Valley. Cooking any dish also costs one Coal, so be sure that you have some or you won’t be able to enjoy Buñuelos.