How to make Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of popular characters who have several quests that players need to complete. Most of these quests are relatively easy and require players to perform certain activities in the game. Cooking is an essential part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the Boba Tea is one of the recipes players need to prepare.

There are over 160 different recipes that players can cook in the game, out of which 59 are desserts. Most of the Boba Tea recipes are easy to prepare and require only a few ingredients. Players need to know which ingredients to use to prepare the Boba Tea dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This recipe also has a few variants like the Gooseberry Boba Tea and Mint Boba Tea. The other variants of the Boba Tea include one more ingredient, making them three-star desserts.

Here’s how to prepare the Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Boba Tea recipe

Screengrab by Gameloft

The Boba Tea is a two-star recipe, meaning you only need two ingredients to prepare this dessert. Players will need to find one piece of Sugarcane and one carton of Milk to prepare this recipe. To obtain Sugarcane, players need to first unlock the Dazzle Beach biome.

Unlocking Dazzle Beach requires around 1,000 Dreamlight. Players also need to fix Goofy’s Stall by paying Scrooge McDuck to get the Sugarcane ingredient available for purchase. Sugarcane grows in seven minutes, and each harvest rewards players with one piece of the ingredient.

Here’s where players can get both of these ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Milk: Milk is only obtainable from one spot in the game and that’s Chez Remy’s Pantry. You can purchase this ingredient for 230 Star Coins.

Sugarcane: This ingredient can be bought from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. Sugarcane seeds are also purchasable for five Star Coins, which players can plant and harvest later.

Once you have both of these ingredients, visit a cooking station. Players can use the stove at Remy’s restaurant to prepare meals. Similarly, you can purchase a cooking appliance from Scrooge McDuck’s shop to cook meals at your home. Add the ingredients to the stove and use one piece of Coal Ore to prepare the recipe.

The Boba Tea can be sold at any of Goofy’s Stalls for around 323 Star Coins. Players can also consume the Boba Tea to replenish 714 Energy. If you are not going to consume the meal, gift it to a friend since this improves friendship levels with them.