How to make Basketball in Infinite Craft

Shoot the hoop.
Adam Newell
Published: Mar 12, 2024 09:04 am
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Basketball is one of the more useful elements you can craft in Infinite Craft because it can open the doors to more sports or even famous basketball teams.

Follow this guide to make one of the most famous sports on the planet and even discover more along the way. While you can create Basketball using various methods, this is the quickest we have discovered so far to open you up to many more interesting combinations.

Even if making it might look a little odd at first, you’ll quickly be putting two and two together.

Basketball recipe in Infinite Craft

crafting basketball with hula and hoop infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Basketball by combining Beach and Hoop in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can find Basketball in eight steps, even if the path to Basketball feels weird and a little strange. You can find a detailed crafting list below.

Ingredient OneIngredient Two
Result
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Wind+Earth=Dust
Dust+Dust=Sand
Water+Sand=Beach
Volcano+Beach=Hawaii
Wind+Hawaii=Hula
Dust+Hula=Hoop
Beach+Hoop=Basketball

What can you make with Basketball in Infinite Craft?

Basketball has a lot of uses and can combine with other elements to make other sports, as well as famous Basketball teams. Try out for yourself to see what you can make, or look through some of our top picks to get you started:

Ingredient OneIngredient Two
Result
Basketball+Basketball=Basketball Hoop
Basketball+Hoop=Slam Dunk
Basketball+Beach=Beachball
Basketball+Empire=Warriors
Basketball+Beachball=Volleyball
Adam Newell
