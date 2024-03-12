How to make Basketball in Infinite Craft

Basketball is one of the more useful elements you can craft in Infinite Craft because it can open the doors to more sports or even famous basketball teams.

Follow this guide to make one of the most famous sports on the planet and even discover more along the way. While you can create Basketball using various methods, this is the quickest we have discovered so far to open you up to many more interesting combinations.

Even if making it might look a little odd at first, you’ll quickly be putting two and two together.

Basketball recipe in Infinite Craft

Crafting the ball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Basketball by combining Beach and Hoop in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can find Basketball in eight steps, even if the path to Basketball feels weird and a little strange. You can find a detailed crafting list below.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two

Result Fire + Fire = Volcano Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Dust = Sand Water + Sand = Beach Volcano + Beach = Hawaii Wind + Hawaii = Hula Dust + Hula = Hoop Beach + Hoop = Basketball

What can you make with Basketball in Infinite Craft?

Basketball has a lot of uses and can combine with other elements to make other sports, as well as famous Basketball teams. Try out for yourself to see what you can make, or look through some of our top picks to get you started: