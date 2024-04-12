How to level Electrical fast in Project Zomboid

You can level up several skills in Project Zomboid, and each is beneficial to your survival against the endless horde of the undead. Electrical is one of the more complicated skills to level up, but there are ways you can do this quickly.

Recommended Videos

You should lay the groundwork to prepare to level up the Electrical skill quickly when playing Project Zomboid. You can do this in several ways to make it much easier, but if you’d rather avoid this, there are details and outlines you want to follow to make it a quick experience. Finding the correct tools and electrical items can take a great deal of time, especially when carefully exploring to avoid hordes of zombies.

The best way to level up Electrical in Project Zomboid

Radios are a great way to level up Electrical skill in the early stages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to leveling up, you can increase the Electrical skill in Project Zomboid by fixing generators, dismantling small furniture, or by dismantling large furniture pieces and kitchen appliances. You can reliably find several kitchen appliances in many houses when exploring suburbs in Project Zomboid, but these contain some of the many items you can find in the larger general stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Keeping your Exercise Regularity up helps you race around these locations.

Before making your character easier for yourself, I recommend making them an Electrician or an Engineer. Between the two, the Electrician starts with three points in Electrical, whereas the Engineer begins with a point in Electrical and a point in Carpentry. For anyone who wants to focus on Electrical skills, the Electrician career is easily the best start. Still, for long-term use, the Engineer skill is good when crafting more advanced items in Project Zomboid at a later point.

Your priority should be to hunt down the various Electrician books you can find in Project Zomboid. These can appear on bookshelves at homes, stores, or sometimes inside crates. These books multiply the experience you can earn in that given skill, making them vital items to track down before you begin grinding. Here’s a full breakdown of the Electrician books you can find and when you should read them.

All Electrician books and when to read them in Project Zomboid

Electrician Vol. 1 : For skill ranks one to two

: For skill ranks one to two Electrician Vol. 2 : For skill ranks three to four

: For skill ranks three to four Electrician Vol. 3 : For skill ranks five to six

: For skill ranks five to six Electrician Vol. 4 : For skill ranks seven to eight

: For skill ranks seven to eight Electrician Vol. 5: For skill ranks nine to 10

Reading manuals and crafting books makes grinding Electrical much easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve read a skill appropriate for your level, it’s time to begin disassembling various items throughout the city. These are the type of appliances you want to track down when searching around a neighborhood. These items require your Project Zomboid to have a screwdriver to break them down. It’s similar to if you ever need Scrap Wood.

Cameras

Coffee Machines

Computers

Cordless Phones

Earbuds

Espresso Machines

Modern Ovens

Radios

Speakers

Television Remotes

Televisions

Video Games

After you’ve broken down several items, these should provide you with electronic scraps, wires, aluminum, light bulbs, and several other materials you can use to craft electrical tools. Crafting is the second way you can improve your Electrical skills in Project Zomboid, and it’s a great activity to do at the end of the day after you’ve returned from exploring. Some of the more advanced crafting recipes an Electrician can make do require points in Engineering.

Here are the best items you can craft in Project Zomboid after you learn the recipes from the many crafting items you can pick up and learn.

Controllers

Fire Bombs

Noise Maker

Pipe Bombs

Radios

Smoke Bombs

Timers

Triggers

Walkie Talkies

Not only are these helpful items to have with your party in Project Zomboid, they also provide a decent amount of experience points. You can divide your time by searching for electrical parts and breaking them down in cities during the day, then return to your base to focus on crafting at night. This will take time, but you must be patient, read as many Electronics Magazines as possible, and unlock additional crafting recipes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more