How to hire Whimcycles in Infinity Nikki

As pleasant as it is to run through the flowery meadows of Miraland, there’s a better way to get around. In Infinity Nikki, enchanted bicycles are a fun form of transportation. Find out here how Nikki can hire a Whimcycle for a small fee from any Whimcycle vendor.

How to find and use Whimcycles in Infinity Nikki

Whimcycles are the best way to get across the map, especially if you haven’t activated all the fast travel points. When you first enter Miraland, your main method of transport is by foot. You should take advantage of the time spent wandering the meadows and town; there are secrets and treasures to uncover. When you’re ready to venture further into Stoneville and Breezy Meadow, you should track down a Whimcycle vendor.

Whimcycle stations are dotted about the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four Whimcycle vendors across Breezy Meadow located from just outside Florawish, all the way to the palace ruins. Don’t forget to activate the fas-travel point when you arrive so you can return at any time.

Cicia Art Academy Field Base southwest of Florawish

Meadow Activity Support Center north of the large river

Meadow Wharf on the edge of the lake in Breeze Meadow

Whimcycling Obstacle Course just before the palace ruins

Speak to the Whimcycle vendor to hire a cycle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hire a Whimcycle, visit any of the locations above and speak to the Whimcycle vendor. You can hire a Whimcycle for 200 Bling and use it to travel anywhere around Breezy Meadow and Florawish. You’ll be automatically transported back to the correct area if you leave the boundary. Unless you abandon your Whimcycle for a prolonged period, it’s yours to use as you please.

Your Whimcycle can not only speed around the map, but you can use it to jump over obstacles, too. Check out the obstacle course located towards the palace ruins to test out your Whimcycle skills!

