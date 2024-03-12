How to get the Spectral Dagger in Backpack Battles

Early items in Backpack Battles might not appear too impressive, but with the right combinations these can turn into cornerstones of your build. This is certainly the case of the Spectral Dagger.

In Backpack Battles, storage space is everything. The player with better inventory management and placement is also assured to win every time. The Spectral Dagger takes up relatively little space, has a quick cooldown, and a useful unique effect.

Although the Spectral Dagger is far from the best weapon in the game, I still highly recommend crafting it whenever possible. If you’re trying to add this item to your arsenal, then this is everything that you should known before starting.

How to craft the Spectral Dagger in Backpack Battles

To craft the Spectral Dagger in Backpack Battles, you need to combine the Dagger with a Mana Orb. After you’ve acquired both items, you only need to place the two items together in your inventory. A gold line connecting the items will show that both are eligible for combination, and after your next combat you will be rewarded with the new Spectral Dagger.

The Dagger ranks among the most common items in Backpack Battles, although its combinations are diverse. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Dagger itself is a common melee weapon you might encounter even before your first round. Without any upgrades, the regular Dagger is nothing to brag about but certainly worth keeping around for its potential. The Dagger has three different recipes, and you can combine it into the Bloody, Spectral, or Poison Dagger.

Although the Mana Orb can be used by any class, it’s most effective for Pyromancers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Mana Orb is slightly harder to find since it’s an Epic item. You’re still able to find this item in the shop fairly easily, although it might take a few shop refreshes before you land on it. The Mana Orb costs six coin and every refresh costs one coin, so be sure to have a bit of coin put to the side if you’re pursuing this item.

Spectral Dagger stats in Backpack Battles

The Spectral Dagger is a Legendary melee weapon that deals Magic type damage in Backpack Battles. Alongside the Pandamonium, I’ve found the Spectral Dagger is one of the easier weapons to get in the early to mid-game. In most of my runs, I manage to find all the necessary reagents relatively quickly. Below is everything you might want to know about the weapon before adding it to your pack:

2 – 5 damage

0 stamina cost

95 percent accuracy

Spends one mana to attack health directly for seven daamge

Causes a stun which triggers an additional attack

one gem socket

The Spectral Dagger is one of my favorite weapons for two reasons. First, enemies with high shields are frustrating to fight, and this dagger gives you an avenue to attack tanky enemies directly. Second, it takes up very little space and can work well within almost any build in Backpack. If you want to get a few early wins without much effort, then the Spectral Dagger should be your next weapon.