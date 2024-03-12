How to get Pandamonium in Backpack Battles

Backpack Battles is an auto-battler with a twist, pitting two players against in each other in a clash of inventory management. Pandamonium is one of the many weapons that you can craft, but among the most surprisingly effective.

Your starting items in Backpack Battles are scarce, no matter which character you choose. In order to bring your build to fruition, you need to always look for your next upgrade, more storage, and anything that can either buff your character or debuff your opponent.

Although a Legendary item, you can actually get the Pandemonium fairly early on with the right items. If you’re trying to craft this dangerous frying pan, this is what you need to do.

How to craft Pandamonium in Backpack Battles

To craft the Pandamonium weapon in Backpack Battles, you need to combine a Corrupted Crystal with a Pan. Obtaining these two items is easy enough, although you should make sure you’ve got enough coin built up, as you might to refresh your shop often.

The Pan is an early melee weapon that you can find in your shop early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Pan is an early level weapon you’re likely to encounter before even starting off your first encounter. If you aren’t seeing the Pan in your shop early on, then I recommend pulling down the rope to change out your shop items. The further into the game you go, the less common items will appear.

The Corrupted Crystal is slightly harder to obtain. This isn’t due to any skill issue, but instead because it relies on even more RNG than the Pan. Currently, the best way to get a Corrupted Crystal is to purchase a Box of Riches. This box can drop any of the Gemstones in Backpack Battles, so a Corrupted Crystal is far from guaranteed.

You can also find the Corrupted Crystal in the shop on its own, however this is a rare sighting. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve acquired both items, all you need to do is place the two items side-by-side in your inventory. You should also make sure that neither of these items are locked, so after your next battle the two can combine into the Pandamonium.

What does the Pandemonium do in Backpack Battles?

The Pandamonium is an powerful tool to inflict poison on your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Pandamonium is a legendary melee weapon in Backpack Battles. Although it does not scale to the damage that other weapons such as the Hungry Blade, Double Axe, or Death Scythe might, it still is especially useful in the early to mid-game. Below are all the stats and effects currently affixed to the item:

9 – 11 Damage

0.7 Stamina cost

90 percent accuracy

Activation inflicts one Poison stack

Effect triggers 100 percent faster after the opponent drops below 35 percent health

Two second cooldown

Given the poison damage effect, the Pandamonium best fits the Reaper class. Whenever placed inside your coffin-like bag, your Pandemonium will deal double poison damage. As a Reaper player, this has been my favorite item to rush early as it almost guarantees an easy early game for the relatively squishy class.

Although the Pandamonium synergizes with Reapers the best, any class can craft or incorporate this item into their build. Even without the additional poison effect, this debuff is an extremely useful way to get a leg up on your opponents.



