Unless you’ve started out with your character as an Engineer, getting the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2 is not going to be an easy task.

This is one of the better Long Guns, and the game makes you work to earn this amazing rifle that boasts extremely good accuracy and rapid three-round bursts. If you want to excel in medium-range gunfights, you will want the Pulse Rifle.

If you wanna turn that wish into a reality, we’ve got you covered.

How to get the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the Ascension Spire

You’re not going to get the Pulse Rifle right away, but you will have to still visit the location where it’s found: the Ascension Spire.

Go to the Custodian’s tower in N’Erud, and as you approach the Ascension Spire, look for the first statue on the left. There is a hole behind the statue that you can drop down into. The Pulse Rifle can be located by continuing to follow the path through the hole.

Once you’ve dropped down through the hole, you need to approach the purple console and use the Decorum Cipher and the Memory Core II to unlock the door behind it. The console must have two open slots to insert these items. If the console has anything less than two open slots, you will need to reroll your world until you get a console with two open slots.

Once you achieve a world that has two open slots, you will finally have access to the Pulse Rifle. Once you’ve successfully rolled this world, you will need to collect the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II items.

How to get the Decorum Cipher

To find the Decorum Cipher, you must complete the Terminus Station dungeon, which can be found in any of the four open-world N’Erud maps: Abyssal Rift, Timeless Horizon, The Eon Vault, and Phantom Wasteland. If your console has two open slots—which should be the case if you completed the first step—the Terminus Station will appear in your world.

Once you’re there, you’ll need to complete the train event. This event will have you killing every enemy in each train compartment as you eventually cover the entire train. The main enemies you’ll face are Robot Grunts, which come in both normal and shield-wielding variations. You have seven minutes to complete the event.

Related: The top 10 most formidable bosses in Remnant 2

After you complete the train event, you will arrive in a room with a checkpoint. Crouch under the cables to the right of the checkpoint to find a chest. Continue crouching under more cables to reach a ladder. Use it to climb into another room.

In this room, there is an opening to the train below. Head down and enter the hatch into the train to obtain the Decorum Cipher as well as the Atom Smasher melee weapon.

How to get the Memory Core II

The Memory Core II is located in the Dormant N’Erudian Facility dungeon, which can also be found in any of the four open-world N’Erud maps.

You have six minutes to kill all enemies in this dungeon, including Parasites that shoot poison globs and larger Parasites that use sweeping claw attacks. You will also face three Elite enemies during this time, following which you will have finally completed the dungeon.

Clear the facility until the quarantine is lifted, then proceed to the curved bridge area. There will be a broken railing that allows you to drop down to the ledge below. Follow the path to an elevator and ride it up to the continuing room. Keep moving forward until you reach a console with the Biome Control Glyph on it.

Related: How to unlock every achievement and trophy in Remnant 2

Head back to the checkpoint at the start of the dungeon after grabbing the item. Near the checkpoint, interact with the locked door and use the Biome Control Glyph to open it, inside which you should find the Memory Core II as well as the Toxic Release Valve Amulet.

Collecting the Pulse Rifle from behind the statue

Make your way back to the Ascension Spire now that you have both the Decorum Cipher as well as the Memory Core II, and once again, drop down into the hole behind the statue. Take the same elevator back down, and insert both items into the console.

You can put the keys in the console in any order, which should finally unlock the door. Now, simply head further into the chamber to obtain the elusive Pulse Rifle as well as the Core Booster Amulet.

About the author