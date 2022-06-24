How to get the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear in Genshin Impact: Banners, skills, and stats

Obtaining the best weapons available in Genshin Impact can be quite difficult but is always worth the required time and effort because they can help to turn any character into a powerhouse. Polearms are some of the best weapons available in Genshin Impact when it comes to damage output and the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is a top choice among the Genshin community.

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is a five-star polearm hailing from Liyue. It is described as “a jade polearm made by the archons, capable of slaying ancient beasts.”

Image via miHoYo

Because the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is a five-star polearm, players will need massive amounts of patience and luck to successfully obtain it. Here is a complete breakdown of everything there is to know about the five-star Primordial Jade Winged-Spear polearm including how to obtain it, what its abilities are, its statistics, and which characters are best suited to utilize it.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear banners

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear can only be obtained through wish banners. It is always available on the indefinite “Wanderlust Invocation,” which is the permanent banner that features Mona, Keqing, and Qiqi alongside the Skyward five-star weapon set. Players can spend their Aquaint Fates on this banner and hope they get lucky and receive the five-star weapon.

This polearm can also always be attained through the special temporary “Epitome Invocation” weapon banners. This banner changes alongside the special featured character banner approximately every month, but the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is always a possible five-star polearm that players may obtain when wishing on the weapon banner. The “Epitome Invocation” special weapon banner requires players to spend precious Intertwined Fates so players hoping to attain this weapon should save up for the weapons banner since they are solely guaranteed to gain some kind of a weapon on this banner only.

Image via miHoYo

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear may also sometimes appear as one of the two featured five-star weapons on the “Epitome Invocation” banner. As of June 2022, it has appeared with an increased drop rate a total of three times. It can be expected that it will be featured again, likely at the same time as a five-star polearm character being featured on the special character banner, as is usually the pattern. When the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is one of the featured weapons, it is the absolute best time to wish for it, since its drop rate is heavily increased.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear skills and stats

This Polearm starts with a base attack of 48 and a special bonus effect that grants a 4.80 percent critical rate increase. A fully ascended Primordial Jade Winged-Spear will have a base attack of 674 and a critical rate bonus of 22.1 percent.

Screengrab via miHoYo

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear has the special “Eagle Spear of Justice” skill. This ability increases attack by 3.2 percent for six seconds upon hitting an enemy. This effect can stack up to seven times and may occur once every 0.3 seconds. Once the full seven stacks have been reached, damage dealt is further increased by an additional 12 percent.

Best characters for the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

While this powerful polearm can be equipped to any polearm-wielding character, certain characters will experience far greater benefits from using it than others. Generally, these characters are those who are also five-stars and are usually at the center of the action on the battlefield as the primary damage dealer for a team.

Image via miHoYo

Primary damage dealers and five-star characters Xiao and Hu Tao will use the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear to its full potential as their already impressive damage-dealing abilities can be built higher with this polearm. Xiao’s powerful Anemo damage output and Hu Tao’s Pyro powerhouse mechanics can be bolstered immensely by this Polearm.

Both the five-star Geo character Zhongli and the Electro character Raiden Shogun can also benefit from this weapon, although it is not as great of a choice for them as it is for the others. Overall, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear should only be chosen and equipped to characters who are dealing heavy amounts of damage on their own and can use this polearm to build upon their already powerful damage output.