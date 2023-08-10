How to get the Override Pin in Remnant 2

Remnant 2’s neverending cavalcade of weird things to find includes a strange device called the Override Pin. This particular item comes with some intricacies that can take a couple of playthroughs to figure out, so this guide will help you figure out what to do and when to do it.

Where to find the Override Pin in Remnant 2

The Override Pin can only be found on the Timeless Horizon, a potential second area on N’Erud. Unlike most items in the game that are tied to named dungeons of some sort, this only appears in a massive tower that has no name.

You will have little choice but to wander the Timeless Horizon in search of this nameless tower, which you should be doing anyway, as only exploration will yield all the surprises you might find in your randomly generated world. The tower can be identified by the fact that it contains an elevator that will bring you up to a statue. This statue will appear to be one that contains a Seeker Key, but it actually doesn’t and remains inert even when you are close to it.

On the right side of this room, you will find a small opening that you can go into and find the Override Pin.

What does the Override Pin do?

The Nightweaver’s Web in Remnant 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Override Pin has two main purposes. First, it can be inserted into the console before the Sha’Hala fight for players who have the Seeker’s Keys quest. Be warned, while this does cause the Void Cinder to drop, which will allow you to get the Aphelion long gun, it also means you will be unable to get the Void Heart.

You will essentially be kicked off N’Erud and unable to return, which means no Void Heart, no Archon Class if you are seeking it, and no more action on N’Erud unless you start a new game or Adventure Mode.

The other way to use the Override Pin is to take it to the Nightweaver’s Web at the Morrow Parish Sanatorium in Losomn. Sacrifice the Pin to the Web, and you will get the Tormented Heart. If you do not know where the Nightweaver’s Web appears, it is a central location in the game where you can get some important items, such as the Dreamcatcher melee weapon.

The Tormented Heart will allow you a 20% use speed bonus for your Relic and will cause a 240 damage explosion to enemies within 10 meters. It will also steal 25% of damage back as health.

About the author