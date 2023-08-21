How to get Iron Ore in Palia

Acquiring Iron Ore is an essential adventure you’ll need to embark on in the cozy realm of the Palia, the new MMO by Singularity 6 Corporation. Resource gathering is the backbone of the game’s progression, and the versatile Iron Ore and Iron Bar are the foundation for crafting numerous items in Palia.

How to mine Iron Ore in Palia

From upgrading weapons to crafting fancy decorations, Iron Ore is essential for every Palian, and it’s fairly easy to obtain if you have the right tool. You’ll have to look for rocks with gray-blue nodes with black bulges coming out of them. The size of the deposit will determine the amount of iron ore you’ll obtain, with larger deposits offering greater quantities.

Keep an eye out for gray-blue nodes bulging out of stones: that’s iron. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Iron Ore in Palia

Armed with a suitable pickaxe, which has to be a Standard Pickaxe or higher, you can mine Iron Ore from the mineral deposits found in Bahari Bay. Iron Ore deposits can be found on cliffsides or elevated areas within the region.

Not only they are found in large quantities, but they also respawn rapidly, canceling the risk of the ore’s depletion even when a high number of players are on the server. Interactive maps online can also help you keep track of which places you’ve already checked and where your next place to look for Iron Ore might be.

You can adventure in Bahari Bay to look for Iron Ore nodes near cliffs or hills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Iron Ore in Palia

Once collected, iron ore can be smelted into iron bars using a Smelter that you can obtain from Hodari, the miner NPC.

Related: How to find and use the Small Handheld Device in Palia

The obtained iron bars from the Smelter can be used in various crafting recipes, such as upgrading your tools, but can also be sold for 43 gold coins of value.

Place the Iron Ore in the Smelter or in your Forge to produce Iron Bars. Screengrab via Singularity 6 Corporation

Mining is a crucial skill to learn and master in Palia, but the cozy MMO offers plenty more activities, from gardening to cooking, and even fishing, which might prove more challenging than you think considering the multitude of fish to catch.

About the author