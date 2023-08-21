How to find and use the Small Handheld Device in Palia

If you’ve dug through and completed enough quests in Palia’s unrestricted world, chances are you’ve heard of a mysterious hand-held device that no one knows the purpose of. Yet to collect the small handheld device? This guide is built to offer all there’s to know about the quirky quest item.

The Small Handheld Device is described as a relic from the human era. But that’s about it. Palia’s dictionary offers no further information on the item, and it’s only justified that players are confused with its objective. To top it off, the device spawns at random, so you’ll have to look around a bit to find it.

Luckily, players have a few theories which may provide some insight into the device’s purpose. But before that, let’s find it first.

How to find the Small Handheld Device in Palia

There’s no exact location to find the Small Handheld Device in Palia. So, you’ll have to activate the explorer in you to collect this quest item.

As far as I have gathered, most players seem to have found the device near Kilima Valley’s Phoenix Falls and Whispering Banks. You may find the item in places other than the said locations, but these are the ones to look around for now.

Look around the shrine’s entrance near Phoenix Falls to get the Small Handheld Device in Palia. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation

If you plan to hit Phoenix Falls for a chance, look around the entrance of the shrine. If you don’t find it here, look at other places. The device has also been found in the ruins situated west of Whispering Banks and the whitish ruins situated south of Chappa Crossing (north of Mayor’s Estate).

How to use the Small Handheld Device in Palia

This is a brain teaser with no answer yet. The Small Handheld Device is basically a useless item, at least for now. None of the NPCs, including Jina, Hekla, and Caleri, accept it as a gift.

Of course, the mystery has fueled several theories among players. One Reddit user named Kylrxx shared how it could be a key to one of the doors in Bahari Bay—like the mystical door near Phoenix Falls, which we unlocked with the Ancient Battery early in the game.

While there can be plenty of possibilities, I think it’s a teaser for Palia’s upcoming release on Nintendo Switch—after all, it’s a handheld device. It’s also possible that the quest related to the Small Handheld Device will unlock for players after the game arrives on Switch during Holiday 2023.

For now, make sure to collect and keep the Small Handheld Device ready for upcoming adventures in Palia.

