Palia fishing guide: How to find, catch, and bait fish

The beautiful landscapes of Palia’s World of Wonders aren’t just something to behold from afar. You can also experience its mysteries from up close through a host of activities, one of which is fishing. You’ll have to learn fishing early on, as soon as you receive your first rod, and improve it over time with upgrades.

Fishing is key to surviving in Palia’s cozy world, which nurtures over 80 types of fish, each with unique spawn rules. You can sell them to earn Gold, keep them as pets in an aquarium, cook delicious recipes, or offer them to villagers as gifts.

While angling in real life requires quite a bit of patience, experience, and knowledge, it isn’t as difficult to master in Palia. Still, if you don’t know where to start, don’t worry—I’m here to simplify all the quirks of Palia’s fishing business for you.

How to catch fish in Palia?

To learn the fishing skill in Palia, first, you’ll need to earn the base fishing rod—the Makeshift Rod. Einar, the fishing skill master, will send you the Makeshift Rod via mail once you complete a few introductory quests and meet Auni, the mail delivery boy.

After you receive the rod, visit Einar, who is almost always stationed in Fisherman’s Lagoon, and he’ll teach you the basics of fishing. Upon completing the tutorial, you’ll earn the Fishing skill, after which you can start visiting the water bodies to catch fish.

To catch a fish in Palia, you’ll have to know its preferences. Fish can be Common, Uncommon, Rare, or Epic and may or may not have a specific spawn time. Some fish require bait, while others don’t.

Player catching fish in Palia. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation.

Depending on the type of fish you want to catch, head to the spot where they’re said to appear and cast the rod into a valid fishing spot by clicking the left mouse button. Hold the left mouse button, move around to select the target spot, and release to cast the rod. Make sure to throw it as deep into the pond, lake, river, or ocean as possible for a greater chance of catching a fish.

When a fish takes interest in the bobber, you’ll hear a couple of light splashes. But don’t reel it in yet. You’ll have to let the fish bite the bobber first, indicated by a louder splash. Once the fish bites the bobber, hold the left mouse button to set the hook and start reeling in.

You’ll see two green curved markers appear around the fish and the bobber. This is a mini-game: you’ll need to keep the fish and the bobber in the area between the markers. If the bobber moves out of the marked area, your rod’s health will deplete, and if its health reaches zero, the fish will escape.

The fish will obviously do its best to escape, so make sure to keep positioning the bobber within the marked area. Don’t reel in when the bobber moves out of the green area; release the left mouse button to stop reeling and reposition the fish to contain it in the safe area.

Once the fish reaches near you, release the left mouse button to catch it successfully.

Types of fish: How to find fish in Palia?

Here’s a list of fish you can catch in Palia and their characteristics.

Name Time Location Bait Albino Eel Any time Bahari Bay Caves Worms Alligator Gar Any time Kilima Lake Glow Worms Ancient Fish Any time Kilima Lake Glow Worms Bahari Bass Any time Bahari Bay Coast No Bait Bahari Bream Any time Bahari Bay Coast Worms Bahari Pike Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Glow Worms Barracuda Evening, Night Bahari Bay Coast No Bait Bat Ray Any time Bahari Bay Caves Worms Beluga Sturgeon Any time Kilima Lake Glow Worms Black Sea Bass Any time Bahari Bay Coast Glow Worms Blobfish Any time Bahari Bay Caves Glow Worms Blue Marlin Any time Bahari Bay Coast Worms Blue Spotted Ray Any time Bahari Bay Coast Glow Worms Bluefin Tuna Any time Bahari Bay Coast Worms Cactus Moray Day, Night Bahari Bay Coast Glow Worms Calico Koi Any time Ponds No Bait Cantankerous Koi Day, Night Ponds No Bait Channel Catfish Any time Kilima Village Rivers No Bait Cloudfish Morning, Day Ponds Glow Worms Crimson Fangtooth Any time Bahari Bay Caves Glow Worms Crucian Carp Any time Kilima Village Rivers Glow Worms Cutthroat Trout Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Worms Dawnray Morning Bahari Bay Rivers No Bait Duskray Evening Bahari Bay Rivers No Bait Enchanted Pupfish Any time Kilima Lake Glow Worms Energized Piranha Any time Kilima Village Rivers Worms Eyeless Minnow Any time Bahari Bay Caves No Bait Fairy Carp Morning, Evening Ponds Worms Fathead Minnow Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Glow Worms Flametongue Ray Morning, Day Kilima Village Rivers Glow Worms Freshwater Eel Evening, Night Kilima Village Rivers Worms Giant Goldfish Any time Ponds Glow Worms Giant Kilima Stingray Morning, Day, Evening Kilima Village Lakes Glow Worms Gillyfin Any time Kilima Lake No Bait Golden Salmon Morning, Day Kilima Village Rivers Worms Honey Loach Day, Night Bahari Bay Rivers Glow Worms Hypnotic Moray Any time Bahari Bay Caves Glow Worms Indigo Lamprey Evening, Night Kilima Village Rivers Glow Worms Kenli’s Carp Any time Kilima Village Rivers Glow Worms Kilima Catfish Any time Ponds Worms Kilima Grayling Any time Kilima Village Rivers Glow Worms Kilima Redfin Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Worms Largemouth Bass Any time Kilima Lake Worms Long-Nosed Unicorn Fish Day Bahari Bay Coast Glow Worms Midnight Paddlefish Night Kilima Lake Glow Worms Mirror Carp Any time Ponds Worms Mottled Gobi Any time Ponds Glow Worms Mudminnow Any time Ponds No Bait Mutated Angler Any time Bahari Bay Caves Worms Oily Anchovy Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Worms Orange Bluegil Any time Ponds Worms Paddlefish Morning, Day, Evening Bahari Bay Rivers Worms Painted Perch Any time Kilima Lake Worms Platinum Chad Any time Kilima Village Rivers Glow Worms Prism Trout Morning, Day Kilima Lake Worms Radiant Sunfish Any time Kilima Village Rivers Worms Rainbow Trout Any time Kilima Village Rivers No Bait Red-Bellied Piranha Any time Kilima Village Rivers Worms Ribbontail Ray Morning, Evening Bahari Bay Coast Worms Rosy Bitterling Any time Bahari Bay Rivers No Bait Sardine Any time Bahari Bay Coast No Bait Scarlet Koi Any time Ponds Glow Worms Shimmerfin Any time Kilima Lake Worms Silver Salmon Evening, Night Kilima Village Rivers No Bait Silvery Minnow Any time Bahari Bay Rivers No Bait Smallmouth Bass Any time Kilima Lake Worms Spotted Bullhead Any time Kilima Village River No Bait Stalking Catfish Evening, Night Ponds Glow Worms Stickleback Morning, Day Kilima Village Rivers Worms Stonefish Any time Bahari Bay Caves Glow Worms Stormray Morning, Evening Bahari Bay Rivers Glow Worms Striped Dace Any time Kilima Village Rivers No Bait Striped Sturgeon Evening, Night Kilima Lake Worms Swordfin Eel Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Glow Worms Thundering Eel Any time Bahari Bay Rivers Worms Umbran Carp Any time Bahari Bay Caves No Bait Void Ray Any time Bahari Bay caves Glow Worms Willow Lamprey Night Bahari Bay Rivers Worms Yellow Perch Any time Bahari Bay Rivers No Bait Yellowfin Tuna Any time Bahari Bay Coast Glow Worms

Make note of the time, location, and bait type needed before you head out to catch a fish. You can also catch ‘Star’ quality fish which can be exchanged for more Gold when sold. Look for ripples in the water and cast the rod in those spots for a chance to catch a premium fish.

Types of baits, fishing rods, and upgrades in Palia

Besides the fishing rod, bait is an essential accessory for fishing in Palia.

There are two kinds of baits in the game: Worms and Glow Worms. You can buy worms from Einar when you visit him in Fisherman’s Lagoon. All Rare and Epic fishes will require some kind of bait, so make sure to use the right kind. Some Common and Uncommon fishes, like the Dawnray, Cantankerous Koi, and more, don’t require any bait.

Learn fishing in Palia with Einar, the master fisherman. Image via Singularity 6 Corporation.

Most fish can be caught with the base fishing rod you receive from Einar. But fish for a while in Palia, and you’ll realize how limited the Makeshift Rod is. Luckily, there are better fishing rods.

You can upgrade to the Standard Rod, the Fine Rod, and the Exquisite Rod with higher health and speed as you level up your Fishing skill. These rods can be crafted by the Worktable using recipes bought from Einar’s Fishing Guild Store using Gold.

Besides upgrading the rod itself, you can slap on accessories to boost the rod’s stats and efficacy. You’ll need Fishing Medals to purchase such speed, health, and safe area boosters—you’ll earn medals as you advance your Fishing skill.

Here are some important items and recipes you’ll need in your fishing ventures in Palia.

Item Price Standard Rod recipe 250 Gold Fine Rod recipe 1500 Gold Exquisite Rod recipe 3000 Gold 20 Glow Worms 10 Fishing Medals Worm Farm recipe 500 Gold Standard Bobber 75 Fishing Medals Fine Bobber 175 Fishing Medals Exquisite Bobber 275 Fishing Medals Major Boosters (Safe Zone, Hook Time, Speed) 5 Fishing Medals

All baits, fishing rod recipes, and partial rod upgrades can be bought from the Fishing Guild Store.

